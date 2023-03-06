Luxury life at sea! World tour on cruise ship to 135 countries, 103 islands in 3 years; check prices

Representational picture: Pixabay

Cruise enthusiasts can now embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey aboard the Life at Sea cruise ship that will take them to 135 countries in 3 years. The cruise will start from Istanbul on 1 November 2023, and will cover 375 ports across seven continents. The journey will include visits to 13 out of 14 'Wonders of the World', including the Taj Mahal in India, the Great Wall of China, and the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro, among others.

The cruise will also provide a chance to visit 103 tropical islands, with arrangements to stop at 208 ports out of 375. The company has also arranged for office duty on the ship, with the first business center at sea that includes meeting rooms, offices, a business library, lounge, and cafe. The ship will offer facilities such as currency exchange, high-speed internet, laundry, enrichment seminars, and entertainment, among others.

The cost of the cruise will range from $29,999 to $109,999 per year, depending on the type of cabin chosen. The package includes meals, storage, onboard app, access to the business center, port fees and taxes, housekeeping, and entertainment. However, alcohol, permanent office rooms, spa services, medical products and medicine, and some premium services are not included.

The cruise is being operated by MV Gemini Cruises and has 400 cabins with room for 1,074 passengers. The company has informed that the cruise will cover 375 ports of the world and will start from Istanbul on 1 November 2023. With the chance to see some of the most iconic destinations in the world, this journey is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for adventure-seeking travelers.