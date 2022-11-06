Search icon
Lunar Eclipse on November 8: NASA explains reason behind red color of 'Blood Moon'

The final lunar eclipse of this year is scheduled to occur on November 8.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

On November 8, there will be this year's final total lunar eclipse. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon are all in a line, the Moon experiences a lunar eclipse when the Earth's shadow covers it. The subsequent total lunar eclipse will take place three years from now, on March 14, 2025, according to the American space agency NASA. However, there will still be a few partial lunar eclipses visible around the planet during that period.
 
The agency added that during a complete eclipse, the entire Moon is enclosed in the umbra, the darkest region of Earth's shadow. The Moon will take on a crimson colour when it is inside the umbra. Due to this phenomena, lunar eclipses are frequently referred to as "Blood Moons." (Also Read: Lunar eclipse 2022: Know Chandra Grahan sutak kaal date and time in India)
 
Rayleigh scattering is a phenomenon that causes the Moon to turn red in colour. NASA wrote, "The same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and our sunsets red causes the Moon to turn red during a lunar eclipse. It's called Rayleigh scattering. Light travels in waves, and different colours of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is scattered more easily by particles in Earth's atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength." 
 
"During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through Earth's atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It's as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon," NASA continued on its website. 
