Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? When and where to watch September Chandra Grahan

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking some or all of the sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Lunar Eclipse 2024: Will it be visible in India? When and where to watch September Chandra Grahan
The second lunar eclipse of 2024, known as Chandra Grahan, will happen on September 18. While people in many parts of the world will see this event, it won’t be visible in India. The Moon will be below the horizon during the eclipse, so Indian viewers will miss it. However, the lunar eclipse still holds religious importance in India.

Will it be visible in India?

No, the lunar eclipse on September 18 will not be visible in India. The Moon will be below the horizon, making it impossible to see. But people in other parts of the world, such as Europe, the Americas, and Africa, will be able to watch it.

Timing of the Lunar Eclipse in India (IST)

Even though the eclipse won’t be visible in India, the timings according to Indian Standard Time (IST) are as follows:

  • Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM
  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM
  • Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM
  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM
  • Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM

What Happens During a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking some or all of the sunlight from reaching the Moon. During a partial eclipse, only part of the Moon is covered by Earth's shadow, which can give it a reddish color. NASA explains that during a partial eclipse, the shadow grows and shrinks without fully covering the Moon.

Where Will the Eclipse Be Visible?

Though not visible in India, the eclipse will be seen in many parts of the world, including Europe, Africa, and the Americas. People in India can still follow the event online through live streams from space agencies like NASA.

Confusion About the Date

There is sometimes confusion about the exact date of the eclipse because the sutak kaal, a religious time period, begins on the night of September 17. This may lead some to believe the eclipse starts earlier, but the actual eclipse will occur on September 18.

Religious Significance in India

Even though the lunar eclipse won’t be seen in India, it still has religious importance. Many people follow the sutak kaal, which starts a few hours before the eclipse. During this time, it’s recommended not to eat or cook, and pregnant women are often advised to take extra care. Even without seeing the eclipse, the religious traditions will be followed by many in the country.

