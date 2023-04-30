Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will first Chandra Grahan of the year be visible in India? Check date and time

A total of 4 eclipses are going to happen in the year 2023. Of these, two are solar eclipses and two are lunar eclipses. The first solar eclipse has taken place. This solar eclipse took place on 20 April, which was not visible in India. Now after the first solar eclipse, soon the first lunar eclipse of the year is also going to happen. This lunar eclipse will take place on the day of Vaishakh Purnima i.e. Buddha Purnima.

Although the lunar eclipse is a geographical phenomenon, but it is a mythological belief that when Rahu and Ketu try to swallow the moon on the full moon night, a lunar eclipse occurs. At the same time, a few hours before the lunar eclipse, the Sutak period takes place, which is not considered auspicious from the point of view of astrology.

When will the first lunar eclipse of the year take place?

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2023 is taking place on Friday, May 5, 2023. This lunar eclipse will start at 8.45 pm and end at 1 am.

Sutak period of lunar eclipse 2023

Although the Sutak period of lunar eclipse starts 9 hours before, but the first lunar eclipse of the year will not be visible in India, so its Sutak period will not be valid here.

Where will the first lunar eclipse be seen?

This is the shadow lunar eclipse. When the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon from only one side, it is called a penumbral lunar eclipse. Because of this, this eclipse will not be visible everywhere. This lunar eclipse can be seen in Europe, Central Asia, Australia, Africa, Antarctica, Pacific Atlantic and Indian Ocean.

When does a lunar eclipse happen?

The Earth revolves around the Sun and the Moon revolves around the Earth. There comes a time in this process when the Moon, the Earth and the Sun come in the same line. During this, the light of the Sun falls on the Earth, but does not reach the Moon. This phenomenon is called lunar eclipse as an astronomical phenomenon.