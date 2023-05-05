Lunar Eclipse 2023: Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru to witness Chandra Grahan today, know timings

Lunar Eclipse 2023

People are preparing to observe the first lunar eclipse of 2023, also known as Chandra Grahan. It will occur on May 5 and is going to be visible in India. The occurrence is taking place just a few weeks after the unusual Hybrid Solar Eclipse, which occurred on Thursday, April 20, and was the first Surya Grahan of 2023. The lunar eclipse this year will be a penumbral eclipse.

What is the difference between Lunar Eclipse and Penumbra Lunar Eclipse?

When the Earth moves in front of the Sun and the Moon and casts a shadow across its surface, this is known as a lunar eclipse. When the Moon enters the lighter outer region of the Earth's shadow, known as the Penumbra, a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse takes place.

Which Indian cities will witness Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) today?

Regions that will witness the Penumbral Eclipse are Asia, Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, and most of Europe.

All the cities in India will be able to witness Chandra Grahan today, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, and more parts.

(Also Read: Happy Buddha Purnima 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share on Buddha Jayanti)

Timings of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) in Indian cities:

Lunar Eclipse will begin on May 5 and in India it will be witnessed from 8:44 pm to 1:01 am (May 6). The penumbral eclipse will reach its greatest at 10:52 IST and end at 1:01 am on May 6, 2023.

How to watch Lunar Eclipse in India?

Look for a place that is peaceful, has a clear view of the sky, and is free of pollution and city lights. Make an effort to watch the lunar eclipse at the scheduled time.

Although it is possible to see the penumbral lunar eclipse with the naked eye, using a telescope or a pair of binoculars is recommended. To capture images of the penumbral lunar eclipse, you can use the camera on your smartphone or a DSLR equipped with a telephoto lens.