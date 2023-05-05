Lunar Eclipse 2023 today: 10 Things pregnant women should keep in mind during Chandra grahan

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
The first lunar eclipse of the year, known as a "Penumbral Lunar Eclipse" or "Chandra Grahan," will occur today (May 5). This celestial event will be seen to people in India. When the Earth moves in front of the Sun and the Moon and casts a shadow across its surface, this is known as a lunar eclipse.
All types of auspicious activity, worship, reciting, eating, drinking, and even sleeping are seen as unlucky and are consequently forbidden during the moon eclipse. Like the first solar eclipse of the year, India will not be able to see the first lunar eclipse of 2023. Since this is a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sutak period will not apply.
According to religious beliefs, people, especially pregnant women, must keep certain things in mind and avoid from performing these things when the moon eclipse is occurring.
Here are some things pregnant women should keep in mind during ‘Chandra Grahan’.
- It is advised that pregnant women stay indoors during the lunar eclipse since harmful rays could harm the growing foetus.
- pregnant women must avoid using any sharp objects, such as blades, scissors, etc.
- It's not permitted to eat anything during the moon eclipse. Pregnant women can, however, eat to take medicines.
- Pregnant women should keep their home's windows and doors covered during the lunar eclipse.
- To reduce any bad effects during Chandra Grahan, engage in meditation and mantra chanting.
- According to popular belief, bathing before and after the Chandra Grahan is essential to avoiding the eclipse's negative effects.
- During this celestial event, pregnant ladies should not wear any metallic jewellery, including bangles, pins, safety pins, etc.
- Sleeping during a moon eclipse is unlucky, therefore avoid doing so.
- During Chandra Grahan, pregnant women should refrain from working and instead rest entirely.
- Once eclipse gets over, pregnant women should take a bath by mixing Ganges water in their bath water.