Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna to witness Chandra Grahan today; know when, where, how to watch it

Lunar Eclipse 2023: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Patna, and more to observe this year's first Chandra Grahan, here's when, where and how to watch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna to witness Chandra Grahan today; know when, where, how to watch it
Photo: File

The first lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan, will take place today i.e. May 5, and observers from several parts of India are expected to witness it. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon and creates a shadow on the lunar surface.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the lighter outermost layer of the Earth's shadow, referred as the penumbra. Most of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific will all be able to observe this penumbral lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2023: When to watch lunar eclipse in India?

Lunar eclipse will start on May 5 and be visible in India from 8:44 p.m. (May 5) to 1:01 a.m. (May 6). On May 6, 2023, the penumbral eclipse will be at its peak at 10:52 IST and terminate at 1:01 AM.

READ | Lunar Eclipse 2023 today: 10 Things pregnant women should keep in mind during Chandra grahan

Chandra Grahan 2023: Where in India will lunar eclipse be visible?

Chandra Grahan will be seen today across the country in places like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, and others.

Chandra Grahan 2023: How can Indians view a lunar eclipse?

Penumbral moon eclipses, like the one that will occur on May 5, have a negligible effect on the sole moon of Earth. Because of this, if you aren't paying close attention, the event will be almost undetectable. But unlike solar eclipses, it's completely safe to watch a lunar eclipse with just your unaided eyes. This suggests that you can spot the eclipse effortlessly if you can observe the Moon safely with optical tools like binoculars or telescopes.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.