Lunar Eclipse 2023: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna to witness Chandra Grahan today; know when, where, how to watch it

The first lunar eclipse of the year, also known as Chandra Grahan, will take place today i.e. May 5, and observers from several parts of India are expected to witness it. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon and creates a shadow on the lunar surface.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes through the lighter outermost layer of the Earth's shadow, referred as the penumbra. Most of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, and the Pacific will all be able to observe this penumbral lunar eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2023: When to watch lunar eclipse in India?

Lunar eclipse will start on May 5 and be visible in India from 8:44 p.m. (May 5) to 1:01 a.m. (May 6). On May 6, 2023, the penumbral eclipse will be at its peak at 10:52 IST and terminate at 1:01 AM.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Where in India will lunar eclipse be visible?

Chandra Grahan will be seen today across the country in places like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, and others.

Chandra Grahan 2023: How can Indians view a lunar eclipse?

Penumbral moon eclipses, like the one that will occur on May 5, have a negligible effect on the sole moon of Earth. Because of this, if you aren't paying close attention, the event will be almost undetectable. But unlike solar eclipses, it's completely safe to watch a lunar eclipse with just your unaided eyes. This suggests that you can spot the eclipse effortlessly if you can observe the Moon safely with optical tools like binoculars or telescopes.