Lunar eclipse 2022: Things you must do after lunar eclipse ends

Lunar eclipse is considered inauspicious as it brings a lot of evil energy. So, here are a few things that you must perform after the eclipse ends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

A lunar or solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon. It is like sunrise and sunset. When the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, then this event is called Lunar Eclipse.

Lunar eclipse 2022: Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan with naked eyes?

This is the second and last total lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible in many parts of the world. These include Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Russia, Asia, North and South America, Australia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

Lunar Eclipse is considered inauspicious as it brings a lot of evil energy with it. So, here are a few things that you must perform after the lunar eclipse ends. 

Things you must do after the lunar eclipse is over: 

  • After the lunar eclipse is over, one should take a bath poring a few drops of Ganga Jal in the bucket. 
  • Sprinkle some Gangajal or holy water all over the house. It brings positivity and protects from the ill effects of the lunar eclipse.
  • Clean the temple of your house and worship should only be done after the lunar eclipse ends.
  • After the lunar eclipse, donate eatables to the needy or poor people in the form of wheat flour, rice, pulses, fruits, and Jaggery to needy people and do charity as it is considered auspicious.
  • Feeding fodder to the cow after the eclipse is also considered very auspicious.

India is witnessing a partial lunar eclipse today in most of its states. Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Patna, and Ranchi will witness the total lunar eclipse. 

