Lunar eclipse 2022: Things you must do after lunar eclipse ends

A lunar or solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon. It is like sunrise and sunset. When the Earth comes between the Moon and the Sun, then this event is called Lunar Eclipse.
Lunar eclipse 2022: Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan with naked eyes?
This is the second and last total lunar eclipse of 2022 will be visible in many parts of the world. These include Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Russia, Asia, North and South America, Australia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.
Lunar Eclipse is considered inauspicious as it brings a lot of evil energy with it. So, here are a few things that you must perform after the lunar eclipse ends.
Things you must do after the lunar eclipse is over:
India is witnessing a partial lunar eclipse today in most of its states. Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Siliguri, Patna, and Ranchi will witness the total lunar eclipse.