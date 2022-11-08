Lunar Eclipse 2022: Things pregnant women should keep in mind during Chandra Grahan | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The last lunar eclipse of the year, known as a "total lunar eclipse" or "Chandra Grahan," will occur today. The part of South America, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and India will all be able to see this celestial event. Interestingly, this is 2022's second complete lunar eclipse; the first took place in May, earlier this year.

Moonlight is not particularly harmful, therefore it is possible to observe this phenomenon without a camera. Many Indian cities will be able to see either a partial or total moon eclipse. Ancient books and religions claim that both the mother-to-be and the unborn child's health may suffer during a solar or lunar eclipse.

Pregnant women are encouraged to take extra precautions during the eclipse to prevent any unfavourable impacts of the lunar eclipse. Here are some things pregnant women should keep in mind during ‘Chandra Grahan’.

READ | Lunar Eclipse: Check full timings of Chandra Grahan in Patna, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh

Pregnant women are advised to stay inside during the lunar eclipse because harmful rays could harm the developing foetus.

It is best to avoid using any sharp objects, such as blades, scissors, etc.

It's not permitted to eat anything during the moon eclipse. Pregnant women can, however, eat to take medicines.

Pregnant women should keep their home's windows and doors covered during the lunar eclipse.

To reduce any bad effects during Chandra Grahan, engage in meditation and mantra chanting.

READ | Kartik Purnima 2022: Know the auspicious timing and importance of Ganga snan

According to popular belief, bathing before and after the Chandra Grahan is essential to avoiding the eclipse's negative effects.

During this celestial event, pregnant ladies should not wear any metallic jewellery, including bangles, pins, safety pins, etc.

Sleeping during a moon eclipse is unlucky, therefore avoid doing so.

During Chandra Grahan, pregnant women should refrain from working and instead rest entirely.

READ | Lunar eclipse 2022: Is it safe to watch Chandra Grahan with naked eyes?