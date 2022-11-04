Search icon
Lunar eclipse 2022: Know Chandra Grahan sutak kaal date and time in India

In India, the last Chandra Grahan of the year will be visible only from 5:32 pm to 6.18 pm. The Sutak period will start at 8.20 am before the eclipse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 11:43 PM IST

Lunar eclipse 2022

The last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on the full moon of Kartik month i.e. on November 8. It will be seen in many countries, including partially in India. The sutak period will start at 8.20 in the morning. It is believed that any religious or auspicious work should not be performed during this time. The lunar eclipse also affects many zodiac signs.

The lunar eclipse will start at 2:41 pm Indian time and will end at 6.18 pm. In India, it will be visible only from 5:32 pm to 6.18 pm. The Sutak will start at 8.20 am before the eclipse. The last lunar eclipse of the year will have its effects on Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio. People of these zodiac signs need to be extra careful also, can have adverse effects on health, finances, career, and business.

In India, the last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati. 

Movement of planets on lunar eclipse

On the day, Mars, Saturn, the Sun, Rahu, and the army husbands of the planets will be face to face. The conjunction of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, and Venus is being formed on Libra. Apart from this, the conjunction of Mars on the fifth house in Saturn Aquarius and the ninth house in Gemini is creating destructive yoga. This is considered very inauspicious.

Things to do during a lunar eclipse

Worship and meditate during a lunar eclipse, thus worshiping the deities is considered auspicious. Avoid eating or drinking anything during the lunar eclipse. During this, many types of bacteria are produced around us that can enter our bodies. Donating to the needy ones is considered more auspicious.
 

