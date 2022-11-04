Lunar Eclipse 2022 date, time: Know when and where to watch Chand Grahan in THESE cities

A total lunar eclipse will be observed on November 8, 2022, which will occur a fortnight after the partial solar eclipse in parts of India. This will be the year’s second and last lunar eclipse.

"On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area," space agency NASA tweeted.

Besides India and neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of Russia, residents of other parts of Asia, North and South America, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean will be able to see the celestial event, said astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari, PTI reported.

Total lunar eclipse: Meaning

When the full moon travels through the shadow of the earth, it experiences a total lunar eclipse and is obscured for a while. When the Sun, Earth, and Moon line up, the Moon enters Earth's shadow, creating a lunar eclipse.

During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is engulfed in the umbra, the region of Earth's shadow that is the darkest. The Moon will take on a crimson colour when it is inside the umbra. Due to this phenomena, lunar eclipses are frequently referred to as "Blood Moons."

A total lunar eclipse is also known as Chand Grahan in India. The total Lunar eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

The beginning of the partial phase of the lunar eclipse will be visible from several nations in Latin America, according to Duari, who also noted that not everyone will be able to watch the eclipse in its entirety.

Breakdown of the stages of the total lunar eclipse on November 8 in India:

Partial lunar eclipse begins - 2.39 pm

Total lunar eclipse begins - 3.46 pm

Maximum total lunar eclipse - 4:29 pm

Total lunar eclipse ends - 5:11 pm

Moonset - 6.19 am

How to observe the Lunar eclipse?

There is no special requirement of any equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour.

Lunar Eclipse timings in different cities of India:

Kolkata: 4:54 pm

Kohima: 4:29 pm

Delhi: 5:31 pm

Bengaluru: 5:57 pm

Mumbai: 6:03 pm

Nagpur: 5:32 pm