Lunar Eclipse: Check full timings of Chandra Grahan in Patna, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh

The final total lunar eclipse of this year will take place today, and the following total lunar eclipse won't be seen for another three years. Many nations around the world, including Australia, North America, sections of northern and eastern Europe, most of South America, as well as India, will be able to see the lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan.

Additionally, this is the second total lunar eclipse of 2022; the first occurred in May 2022. Many individuals don't know if they can view the moon eclipse with their naked eyes or not. Contrary to solar eclipses, when people must hesitate to see them with their naked eyes, lunar eclipses can be seen with ease as the Sun's light contains damaging UV rays and is bright enough to damage the eyes.

A lunar eclipse is actually a fully harmless natural event that you can observe with your own eyes. However, if you are still unsure, you could use binoculars, a telescope, or online videos to view the lunar eclipse rather than gazing at it directly. Here’s the list of India cities with timings.

Cities to witness total lunar eclipse today

Kohima- From 4:23 pm to 7:26 pm.

Agartala- From 4:38 pm to 07:26 pm. It will last for 2 hours and 47 minutes.

Guwahati- From 4:32 pm till 7:26 pm.

Kolkata- From 4:55 pm to 7:26 pm.

Bhubaneswar- Start from around 5:05 pm and will last for straight 140 minutes.

Siliguri – Begins from 4:45 pm and will last for 161 minutes in Siliguri.

Patna- From 05:05 pm to 7:31 pm(approx).

Bhopal- From 5:36 pm to 7:26 pm.

Surat- Starting from 5:57 pm till 7:26 pm.

Cities to witness partial lunar eclipse today

Delhi- From 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm.

Noida- From 5:30 pm till 7:26 pm.

Gurugram- Around 5:33 pm.

Mumbai- From 6:04 pm to 7:26 pm.

Bengaluru- From 5:49 pm to 07:26 pm. It will last for 96 minutes.

Nagpur- From 5:32 pm till 7:26 pm.

Chandigarh- From 5:30 pm to 7:29 pm(estimated) in Chandigarh.

Hyderabad- 5:43 pm.

Chennai- 5:38 pm which will last for 108 minutes.

Srinagar- From 5:28 pm to 7:26 pm

