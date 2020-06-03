Lunar Eclipse 2020: Date, time, where to watch- all you need to know about Chandra Grahan on June 5th

Lunar eclipse 2020: Solar eclipse & Lunar eclipse not just fascinates space enthusiasts but common people too.

On the 5th of June, the world will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse. It will be the second of the four penumbral lunar Eclipse of 2020.

A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth obstructs the way between the sun and the moon. During the lunar eclipse, Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight that is reflected by the moon.

June 5 will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that is usually hard to differentiate from a regular full moon.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) time in India

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and ends at 2:34 am on June 6. The eclipse will be visible at its full stage at 12:54 am.

Lunar eclipse 2020: Where it will be visible

The January Lunar Eclipse would be seen from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan) duration

The total duration is three hours and 19 minutes.

Dos and Don't during Lunar Eclipse in 2020

Unlike Solar Eclipse, you can watch Lunar Eclipse with bare eyes.

It is believed by many in India that one should avoid consuming food during the time the lunar eclipse.

As per the religious beliefs, many people in India don't worship or visit the temple during this time. Cooking during the Chandra Grahan period is also prohibited.

The next penumbral lunar eclipses of the year will take place on July 5 and November 30.