Low self-esteem: Simple ways to raise your self-esteem

Self-confidence is all about how we feel about ourselves. (Photo: pexels)

Self-confidence is all about how we feel about ourselves, it's a feeling. We tend to be more confident when we feel good, look good, feel accomplished, and feel supported. One of the toughest things is to be confident when you are not feeling the same way. Low self-esteem is when someone lacks confidence in themselves and their capabilities.

There are some days when we all feel low on confidence but, this only becomes sometimes can transform into a long-term problem, it can have a harmful effect on our mental health and our day-to-day lives. fortunately, there are many things you can do to elevate how you feel about yourself.

Here are a few ways to raise your confidence

1. Master a new skill- Try to learn new skills, it will give you a sense of confidence to talk to people. Mastering any new skill will make me feel like an achiever.

2. List your accomplishments- Think about all the things you've accomplished, then write them down. Make a list of everything you've done that you feel proud of and everything you've done well. Review your list when you need a reminder of your ability to get things done and to do them well.

3. Challenge limiting beliefs- When you catch yourself thinking negatively about yourself, stop and challenge yourself. Don't let yourself be limited by erroneous beliefs. Also, try doing things that you thought you could never accomplish. Break all the stereotyped beliefs which are stopping you from moving forward.

4. Heal your past- Unresolved issues and drama can keep you trapped in low self-esteem. The more try to run away from it the more it will keep coming back 5to you. Be brave and seek the support of a trained counselor or anybody who you think can help you heal the past so you can move on to the future in a confident and self-assured way.

5. Read or listen to a podcast- A great way to gain more self-esteem is to read something that will instantly uplift you and makes you feel positive about yourself. Reading books or listening to some motivational and inspirational stuff will help you to expand your thoughts and give you a broader picture of life.

6. Morning rituals- morning rituals are extremely important if you want to feel like a winner early morning. In life, small activities are more important than big ones. Because those small activities and discipline will take you far in life to