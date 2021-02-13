Loveveer Singh perfectly describes how photography is more than a profession

Stories have been a part of the human culture since ages and storytelling is a timeless tradition. There's nothing better than visual storytelling, and very few possess the talent of narrating a story through photography and filmmaking. One such young and energetic creative personnel is Loveveer Singh, a photographer who has been travelling from one place to another to pursue his passion.

Singh believes that photography not only conveys a story, but it has certain emotions attached to it. The 25-year old who once thought of becoming an IT professional was moved by the creative field and that's when he decided to become a photographer.

The young lad belongs to a small village in Punjab, but his dreams were big enough to touch the sky. After spending 18 years in Punjab, he went to Australia to get a degree in Information Technology.

Loveveer, however, discovered that his interest lied in a different field and not Information Technology. The field of photography and filmmaking always drew his interest rather than the computers. "There is so much creativity when you hear about photography. It is spread across different fields right from fashion to wildlife.

In today's time, the internet is an open book where you can learn anything and everything", said Singh. The photographer has mastered himself and is still learning the subject in-depth.

Exploring new places and meeting new people are some of the things he loves the most. Adding to it, Loveveer has always loved the concept of knowing different cultures of the world.

"Every place has a tradition, and there's a story behind it. I don't think there is anything better than capturing diversity in the frame and showcasing it to the world", added Singh.

His direction skills have indeed helped him capture the best moments of life, and through his work, Loveveer is indeed setting an example for all the budding photographers. Moreover, he suggests that a photographer must always strive towards excellence and keep capturing moments until he gets a perfect shot.

By his thorough practise, dedication and passion for work, Loveveer Singh is an example for all the young photographers. Giving a piece of advice, the photographer stated that one must eliminate camera shake and have a complete focus on the subject. "At times, you might want to get a perfect shot, but you may miss it. Always remember to be patient", he added.

Loveveer Singh stated that patience is what photography has taught him, and he has been patient enough to capture the best pictures until he gets a perfect shot. Through his experience, Singh is rightly inspiring the creative minds on how to become a past master in photography and filmmaking.

