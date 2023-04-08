Love Street Food? 5 Spots every pani-puri lover must try in Delhi NCR

From the time we learned to differentiate between salt and sugar, royalty and affability dominated our lives. Of course, we are talking about pani puri, golgappa, batashe or puchka as per their designations in different geographical locations of India. The feeling when the cup shaped, crispy, seasoned, mouth-watering delight lands in our mouths is beyond words. The heart of India, 'Delhi' has some promising and sustainable places to gift pani puri lovers.

1. Vaishnav Chaat Bhandar

No big plans are needed to drop by the spot and grab a few bites of this delicious breakfast. Located in the heart of North Campus, Vaishnav Chaat Bhandar serves the most amazing Panipuri. They maintain adequate cleanliness, making it one of the best places to visit in Kamla Nagar.

2. Bengali Sweet House

It serves a perfect blend of Golgappa and Puchka making a delicious combination for the people in Delhi. It is one of the oldest shops selling the perfect combination of tradition, opulence and taste. They have an endless list of nostalgic experiences in the hearts of Delhi-dwellers.

3. Lala Babu Chaat Bhandar

Headlining the chaat hub of Delhi, Lala Babu Chaat Bhandar is just one of the many delectable delicacies Chandni Chowk has to offer. What sets them apart from the crowd is their spicy Jal Jeera Pani, making this place everyone's gastronomic favourite. The reasonable price makes it worth a look.

4. UPSC Chat (Prabhu Chat Bhandar)

Prabhu Chaat Bhandar, brimming with the spiciest of flavours, is a favorite in the bylanes of UPSC Bhawan. Established as UPSE ki chaat, it fills every tummy with delicious panipuris. Though there is no seating and eating arrangement, but if you want to stay away from the maddening crowd of Chandni Chowk then this place is perfect for you. Most of their consumers are office goers who are always hungry.

5. Raju Chaat Bhandar

People say, “Money can't buy happiness,” but money can definitely buy pani puri from Raju Chaat Bhandar. For pani puri lovers their mouth-watering dishes are considered to be the best. The shop is in a crowded area, and you will have to stand in a long queue before reaching those pani puris.

