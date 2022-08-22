Love precious diamonds? Here’s how to take care of your sparkling gems

File Photo

Known to be one of the hardest gems on Earth, diamonds are counted as the most precious jewels. The shining jewellery made of diamonds requires consistent care and focus to keep them shining forever.

Diamond jewellery may be exposed to harsh chemicals or abrasive solutions. Applying perfume, sunscreen, hairspray can damage your precious jewellery. These harsh chemicals can erode or dull the metal settings. Hence, it is best to remove your jewellery so it isn’t subject to further damages.

Protecting diamond rings

Specifically, when removing rings, you should always ensure to pick it up by its band, not by the stone or setting. This will help to keep the diamond secure in its setting as well as prevent natural oils from your hands from building up around the stone.



* For a simple way to clean your diamond ring at home, use hot soapy water and gentle brushing with a soft-bristled toothbrush.



* Use a solution of one-part ammonia to six-partswater, rinsing well to renew the brightness.

* Shop-bought non-abrasive jewellery cleaners are a good alternative to brushing. Make sure the cleaner is safe to use on your ring metal, as well as on the diamond itself. After cleaning, rub gently with a soft cloth to accentuate your diamond’s shine.



* It’s recommended that you take your diamond to an authorised jeweller for professional cleaning once every six months. The jeweller can also inspect your ring for any weakness or trauma, making sure that the diamond remains safe in its setting.



Storing your diamond jewellery



Due to their natural hardness, diamonds can damage other gemstones, metals, and even other diamonds. To keep the best diamond quality care, if you need to take your diamond jewellery off, it’s always best to store it separately from your other jewellery. Where possible, always store your diamond jewellery correctly in its box. Alternatively, keeping your diamond jewellery in individual soft cloth pouches will also protect them from any harm. It’s important to protect your jewellery box so that it can continue to keep your diamond safe. We recommend you store your jewellery box in a dry, cool, and secure location.



Keeping your diamond jewellery safe



From the moment you receive it, your diamond holds a lifetime of memories to be made and dreams to be had. Whilst nothing can replace the sentimental value of your diamond jewellery, you can protect its monetary value by insuring it (Link to DER Certification page) against loss, theft, or damage. Many insurers offer specific insurance policies for jewellery, which offer many benefits over other types of coverage.



A promise of Forever

Caring for your diamond jewellery is more than just keeping your diamond’s sparkle shining bright. Set to last a lifetime, it shows your commitment and care. A promise of your future and your forever.

