Love makeup? Here are 5 most affordable face highlighter under Rs 500

If you want a glowing face at any party, make sure to include a highlighter in your makeup. Highlighter is very popular in the latest beauty trend. It is lightly highlighted on the corners of the eyes, on the cheeks and above the nose. Light bronze, golden or pink shades are fashionable in highlighters. You can apply powder or liquid highlighter if you want. After applying the highlighter, the face starts to glow and the makeup looks very beautiful.

But, as we know buying cosmetic products which are good and at the same time affordable is quite tough. So today, we have got some of the most affordable and good quality highlighters under Rs. 500.

1- Maybelline New York Bronzer, Metallic Highlighter, Bronzer, Sheen Metallic Finish, Molten Gold, Master Chrome by Face Studio, 6.7g

This bronzer cum highlighter from Maybelline has the highest reviews. It is priced at Rs 699 but the deal is available for Rs 419 after 40% discount. It has a shimmery matte finish that can be applied on the face after makeup and gets a glowing face.

2. Swiss Beauty Drop & Glow Liquid Highlighter For Face Makeup | Illuminating Liquid Highlighter with Dewy finish Shade - Light Pink, 18ml |

This Swiss Beauty liquid highlighter is also a best seller. It is priced at Rs 399 but the offer is available at Rs 309 after a 23% discount. It has many shades from which you can choose the shade according to your skin tone. This also gives an instant glow to the face

3. Lakmé Face Sheer Highlighter, Desert Rose, 4g

If you want light pinkness on your face, buy this Lakme highlighter from Amazon which is priced at Rs 450 but is available for Rs 315 after 30% discount in the deal. This is also a transparent highlighter which gives a slight pinkish tone to the face.

4. Wet n Wild, MegaGlo Highlighting Powder, Highly-pigmented Powder Highlighter with Ultra-pearly Finish and Easy-to-blend Formula, for a Silky and Shimmery Effect, Blossom Glow

This highlighter from Wet and Wild also has very good reviews. Its price is Rs 699 but the deal has a discount of 34% after which it can be bought for Rs 459. It is an easily blended highlighter that gives a shiny look to the face.