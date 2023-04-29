Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Love makeup? Here are 5 most affordable face highlighter under Rs 500

Today, we have got some of the most affordable and good quality highlighters under Rs. 500.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

Love makeup? Here are 5 most affordable face highlighter under Rs 500
Love makeup? Here are 5 most affordable face highlighter under Rs 500

If you want a glowing face at any party, make sure to include a highlighter in your makeup. Highlighter is very popular in the latest beauty trend. It is lightly highlighted on the corners of the eyes, on the cheeks and above the nose. Light bronze, golden or pink shades are fashionable in highlighters. You can apply powder or liquid highlighter if you want. After applying the highlighter, the face starts to glow and the makeup looks very beautiful.

But, as we know buying cosmetic products which are good and at the same time affordable is quite tough. So today, we have got some of the most affordable and good quality highlighters under Rs. 500.

1- Maybelline New York Bronzer, Metallic Highlighter, Bronzer, Sheen Metallic Finish, Molten Gold, Master Chrome by Face Studio, 6.7g

This bronzer cum highlighter from Maybelline has the highest reviews. It is priced at Rs 699 but the deal is available for Rs 419 after 40% discount. It has a shimmery matte finish that can be applied on the face after makeup and gets a glowing face.

2. Swiss Beauty Drop & Glow Liquid Highlighter For Face Makeup | Illuminating Liquid Highlighter with Dewy finish Shade - Light Pink, 18ml |

This Swiss Beauty liquid highlighter is also a best seller. It is priced at Rs 399 but the offer is available at Rs 309 after a 23% discount. It has many shades from which you can choose the shade according to your skin tone. This also gives an instant glow to the face

3. Lakmé Face Sheer Highlighter, Desert Rose, 4g

If you want light pinkness on your face, buy this Lakme highlighter from Amazon which is priced at Rs 450 but is available for Rs 315 after 30% discount in the deal. This is also a transparent highlighter which gives a slight pinkish tone to the face.

4. Wet n Wild, MegaGlo Highlighting Powder, Highly-pigmented Powder Highlighter with Ultra-pearly Finish and Easy-to-blend Formula, for a Silky and Shimmery Effect, Blossom Glow

This highlighter from Wet and Wild also has very good reviews. Its price is Rs 699 but the deal has a discount of 34% after which it can be bought for Rs 459. It is an easily blended highlighter that gives a shiny look to the face.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguards whose salaries are more than many CEOs
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.