Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

IIM Ahmedabad professor reacts to trolls saying Navya Naveli Nanda got admission due to quota: 'She got...'

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

Love Depot Survey Reveals Intimacy Trends

Love Depot has been the flag-bearer of a movement that continues to destigmatize and democratise sexual pleasure in India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Love Depot Survey Reveals Intimacy Trends
Love Depot, India’s leading superstore for intimacy pleasure products, is celebrating two years of redefining lovemaking in India. Attracting around a million unique visitors monthly, Love Depot has quickly established itself as a prominent leader in the Indian pleasure market.

As part of the trusted TTK Group, (known for brands like Skore Condoms, Prestige Cookers, Woodwards Gripe Water and Eva), Love Depot has been the flag-bearer of a movement that continues to destigmatize and democratise sexual pleasure in India. Over the last two years, the brand has actively listened to and observed Indian consumers as they welcome intimate wellness in ways that are both surprising and exciting.

Bangalore and Mumbai: The Pleasure Cities

Bangalore and Mumbai stand out as key markets for Love Depot. Bangalore clocks the highest orders for tech-driven pleasure products, particularly app-controlled devices, reflecting the city’s tech-savvy nature. Meanwhile, Mumbai leads with the highest demand for massagers and lubes, indicating a strong preference for smooth and comfortable experiences. These trends not only highlight the new-born demand for intimate wellness products in the country, but also position Bangalore and Mumbai as the central hubs for pleasure in India.

Lucknow Leads the Pleasure Chart

Lucknow has emerged as the fastest-growing market in India’s intimate wellness industry. The city has shown remarkable growth and continues to be a rising star in the purchase of pleasure products. This trend marks a seismic shift in small-town attitudes to bedroom behaviour, and a broader change in cultural norms across India.

Couples Are Exploring More: 60% Increase in Shared Pleasure Products

Couples in India are breaking down barriers in terms of owning shared pleasure. Sales of couples’ products has soared by 60% in the past two years. Massagers, rings, and lubes are flying off the shelves, exhibiting an interest towards mutual exploration and shared experiences. This data showcases the new and changing dynamics of relationships, where couples are scouting newer avenues of togetherness in pleasure, and alongside, progressing to laying a greater emphasis on each other’s satisfaction.

Arjun Siva, Sr. DGM - Digital & Ecommerce, TTK Healthcare, remarked on the milestone, “As we celebrate two incredible years of Love Depot, we are grateful to our customers and partners for their trust and support. Our journey has been driven by our aim to normalise pleasure and make it accessible for everyone. What sets Love Depot apart is our wide selection at great prices. We have curated a collection of best global brands along with trusted homegrown brands like Skore, MsChief and others. We strive towards a superlative customer experience by providing pleasure products across price points, for all preferences, tied together by a discreet shopping experience, be it shipping or payments. This category is just opening up in India and we look forward to driving this growth."

