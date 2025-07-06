Louis Vuitton drops autorickshaw-inspired handbag, it costs a jaw-dropping Rs...

The unique shape of the bag is not new to Louis Vuitton as the brand has previously released bags shaped like airplanes, dolphins and even lobsters.

Louis Vuitton recently showcased its men's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which has created quite a stir in the fashion world. Led by Pharrell Williams, the collection saw India take centre stage on the runway. The showcase was dedicated to Indian culture, showcasing designs inspired by the indigenous craftsmanship in the country. The French luxury fashion house is making headlines for its unique autorickshaw-shaped handbag. It shows a seamless blend of Indian street culture and luxury, which has garnered a lot of attention among netizens.

Have a look here

An eye-catching video of Louis Vuitton's Autorickshaw handbag was shared on Instagram by the creator, Diet Paratha, with the caption, "Has this bag settled me down? Just kidding... NRIs are going to go crazy for this. Really wish they put it on the runway last night. It was displayed on top of a shelf at Re-C this morning. @louisvuitton SS26."

What makes this bag so different

Just like the iconic autorickshaw plies the crowded streets of India, the Louis Vuitton Autorickshaw bag has been reimagined in luxury canvas with the brand's signature monogram print. It comes complete with its mini wheels and handle made from the finest camel-coloured leather. Overall, this sculptural creation bridges the boundaries between street culture and high fashion.

The unique shape of the bag is not new to Louis Vuitton as the brand has previously released bags shaped like airplanes, dolphins and even lobsters. However, this Autorickshaw handbag is different as it gives a playful nod to Indian street culture. This fun creation is expected to be introduced by the brand with a price tag that is sure to shock, but its true value lies not only in its brand name but also in its concept and craftsmanship.

How much does it cost?

This eye-catching Louis Vuitton's Autorickshaw handbag is being sold for a whopping 35 lakh rupees.

Also read: Earth’s spin is getting faster? Days to shrink slightly in...; most affected dates are...