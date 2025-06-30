Hormonal issues like PCOS and thyroid imbalances are among the most common causes of hair loss, especially in young women.

If you are in your 20s or 30s and already struggling with hair thinning or loss, you are not alone. Hair loss is no longer just a problem for the elderly. In fact, many young Indian men and women are dealing with hair problems, and experts say our everyday lifestyle habits are a big reason for it.

A 2024 study published in the International Journal of Trichology found that more than 90 percent of Indian women with thinning hair also showed signs of hair loss and had symptoms of underlying health conditions like PCOS and high cholesterol. Another study by Kripa Shankar, also in the International Journal of Trichology, found that 58 percent of Indian men aged 30-50 were already showing signs of male pattern baldness. But why is this happening?

1. Hormonal health and hair loss

Hormonal issues like PCOS and thyroid imbalances are among the most common causes of hair loss, especially in young women. Many people only discover these conditions after their hair starts thinning abnormally. These problems require proper medical care, not just shampoos or oils.

2. Lack of physical activity

Regular exercise boosts blood circulation, maintains hormonal balance, and provides oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, can lead to poor scalp health, excess oil or dryness, and dandruff - all of which further aggravate hair loss.

Aim to do at least 30 minutes of activity every day, like walking, yoga or cycling.

Avoid sitting for long periods without a break.

3. Your diet reflects on your hair

What you eat plays a major role in the health of your hair. Hair is made up mostly of protein (keratin), so a lack of protein can weaken it. A diet low in iron, zinc and vitamins D and B12 can lead to thinning and brittle hair.

Eat a balanced diet rich in proteins (pulses, eggs, lean meat), green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds.

Reduce your intake of processed foods and sugar, as these can cause inflammation and hormonal problems.

Avoid diets and extreme food cycles – they disrupt nutrient intake and put stress on the body.

4. How you take care of your hair matters

Many daily hair habits actually do more harm than good. Constant heat styling, tight hairstyles and rough combing put pressure on hair follicles and weaken hair over time.

Be gentle when brushing or styling your hair.

Limit the use of hot tools such as dryers, straighteners and curlers.

Don’t tie your hair too tightly, especially in a high ponytail or bun.

Keep your scalp clean by washing it regularly with a mild shampoo.

5. Stress and sleep

Mental health also plays a big role in hair health. Constant stress increases cortisol levels and can lead to telogen effluvium - a condition in which hair falls out faster than normal. Poor sleep has a similar effect on the body’s recovery and hormone levels.

