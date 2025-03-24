Sequoia has won multiple awards and accolades at prestigious film festivals.

Nandan Lawande has been working tirelessly to transform the cinematography landscape that has dominated Hollywood for decades, and he does so in his own unique way. His short film Sequoia is a testament to his remarkable lens work. His artistry is capturing the imagination of audiences worldwide, earning him critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

Sequoia explores the intricate relationship between human nature and artificial intelligence. With such a compelling subject, it is no surprise that the film's cinematography needed to be exceptional—and it certainly is.

The narrative follows Sequoia, a diligent AI maid working for the enigmatic Mrs. Terrance. Played by Elsha Kim and Amber Koval, respectively, Sequoia is a visual delight. The story follows Sequoia as her covert desire to uncover the truth collides with her instinct for survival, culminating in a gripping sci-fi thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

In sci-fi cinema, cinematography plays a crucial role in bringing the narrative to life. Lawande's camera work in Sequoia is nothing short of exquisite. His bold use of light and shadow in every

frame is reminiscent of Rembrandt’s signature lighting style in his paintings. The film showcases Lawande’s deep understanding of his craft and his mastery of chiaroscuro.

Sequoia has won multiple awards and accolades at prestigious film festivals. Notably, it was an official selection at the WaterSprite Film Festival, one of the world's largest festivals honoring groundbreaking student films from over 100 countries. Held annually in Cambridge, UK, the festival aims to break down barriers to entry into the film industry for aspiring filmmakers from all walks of life. At the festival’s awards ceremony—hosted in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios—Sequoia won the coveted Audience Award, adding yet another feather to its cap.

Beyond Sequoia, Lawande has been the creative force behind the lens for several prestigious film projects and high-end commercials for luxury global skincare brands.

His journey began in the warm, winding backstreets of Goa and led him all the way to Los Angeles. He quickly progressed from working on indie films to top-tier projects, gaining recognition from the most elite filmmakers in the industry. Today, he is one of the most sought-after cinematographers in Hollywood.

Now that Sequoia has cemented his prowess as a cinematographer, Lawande’s work has set the stage for future projects that promise to redefine cinematography and the very semiotics of cinema itself.