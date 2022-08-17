Search icon
Looking for unique name for your baby? Check baby boy and baby girl names starting with S, their meanings

If you are someone who is looking for a sweet and unique baby name starting with S, read on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 08:39 AM IST

Representative Image

Whenever a couple gets to know that they are expecting a child, they start to think of unique and sweet baby names for their children, something which is never heard of before and captures their sentiments through its meaning perfectly. Choosing a name is not always so easy because it helps determine the identity of the kid and so one needs to be careful about it. 

It is a tradition that while naming a child, the parents go for a particular letter. So, if you are someone who is looking for a sweet and unique baby name starting with S, read on. 

Baby girl names starting with S 

Sanjana 
Meaning: Gentle 

Samriddhi 
Meaning: A person living in prosperity 

Sumaira 
Meaning: Successful, celebrated 

Sia 
Meaning: Goddess Sita 

Sahiba 
Meaning: The lady 

Saachi 
Meaning: Truth 

Shivanshi 
Meaning: A part of Shiv 

Sayesha
Meaning: Shadow of God 

Stuti 
Meaning: Praise to God 

Smana 
Meaning: Divine soul 

Baby boy names with S 

Shreyas 
Meaning: Superior, auspicious 

Shaurya 
Meaning: Bravery, power 

Shvant 
Meaning: Calm 

Sriyansh 
Meaning: Denotes 'wealth' for the baby boy

Shivank 
Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva 

Suryansh 
Meaning: Part of the sun

Shane 
Meaning: Gift of God 

Shasvat 
Meaning: Constant 

Sufyan 
Meaning: Old Arabic name 

Shaaz 
Meaning: Unique

