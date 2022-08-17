Looking for unique name for your baby? Check baby boy and baby girl names starting with S, their meanings

Representative Image

Whenever a couple gets to know that they are expecting a child, they start to think of unique and sweet baby names for their children, something which is never heard of before and captures their sentiments through its meaning perfectly. Choosing a name is not always so easy because it helps determine the identity of the kid and so one needs to be careful about it.

READ | Why did Ghulam Nabi Azad quit Congress’ J&K committee after being appointed chairman?

It is a tradition that while naming a child, the parents go for a particular letter. So, if you are someone who is looking for a sweet and unique baby name starting with S, read on.

Baby girl names starting with S

Sanjana

Meaning: Gentle

Samriddhi

Meaning: A person living in prosperity

Sumaira

Meaning: Successful, celebrated

Sia

Meaning: Goddess Sita

Sahiba

Meaning: The lady

Saachi

Meaning: Truth

Shivanshi

Meaning: A part of Shiv

Sayesha

Meaning: Shadow of God

Stuti

Meaning: Praise to God

Smana

Meaning: Divine soul

READ | DNA Special: Who are 'hybrid terrorists' how are they carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir?

Baby boy names with S

Shreyas

Meaning: Superior, auspicious

Shaurya

Meaning: Bravery, power

Shvant

Meaning: Calm

Sriyansh

Meaning: Denotes 'wealth' for the baby boy

Shivank

Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva

Suryansh

Meaning: Part of the sun

Shane

Meaning: Gift of God

Shasvat

Meaning: Constant

Sufyan

Meaning: Old Arabic name

Shaaz

Meaning: Unique