Looking for unique name for your baby? Check baby boy and baby girl names starting with S, their meanings

Whenever a couple gets to know that they are expecting a child, they start to think of unique and sweet baby names for their children, something which is never heard of before and captures their sentiments through its meaning perfectly. Choosing a name is not always so easy because it helps determine the identity of the kid and so one needs to be careful about it.
It is a tradition that while naming a child, the parents go for a particular letter. So, if you are someone who is looking for a sweet and unique baby name starting with S, read on.
Sanjana
Meaning: Gentle
Samriddhi
Meaning: A person living in prosperity
Sumaira
Meaning: Successful, celebrated
Sia
Meaning: Goddess Sita
Sahiba
Meaning: The lady
Saachi
Meaning: Truth
Shivanshi
Meaning: A part of Shiv
Sayesha
Meaning: Shadow of God
Stuti
Meaning: Praise to God
Smana
Meaning: Divine soul
Shreyas
Meaning: Superior, auspicious
Shaurya
Meaning: Bravery, power
Shvant
Meaning: Calm
Sriyansh
Meaning: Denotes 'wealth' for the baby boy
Shivank
Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva
Suryansh
Meaning: Part of the sun
Shane
Meaning: Gift of God
Shasvat
Meaning: Constant
Sufyan
Meaning: Old Arabic name
Shaaz
Meaning: Unique