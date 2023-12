Long weekends in 2024: List of holidays to plan your trips next year

Here's a list of all holidays and long weekends in 2024.

New Year 2024 is around the corner. This year comes packed with several holidays that people can use to enjoy with their families and friends. The year 2024 has more than 10 long weekends including many festival holidays. This includes holidays for New Year's Day, Lohri, Republic Day, Good Friday, and many more.

January 2024

Saturday, December 30 (Weekend)

Sunday, December 31 (Weekend)

Monday, January 1: New Year's Day

Saturday, January 13: Lohri (Weekend)

Sunday, January 14 (Weekend)

Monday, January 15: Makar Sankranti, Pongal

Friday, January 26: Republic Day

Saturday, January 27 (Weekend)

Sunday, January 28 (Weekend)

March 2024

Friday, March 8: Maha Shivratri

Saturday, March 9: Gudi Padwa (Weekend)

Sunday, March 10 (Weekend)

Saturday, March 23 (Weekend)

Sunday, March 24 (Weekend)

Monday, March 25: Holi

Friday, March 29: Good Friday

Saturday, March 30 (Weekend)

Sunday, March 31: Easter (Weekend)

May 2024

Thursday, May 23: Buddha Purnima

Friday, May 24 (Take a leave)

Saturday, May 25 (Weekend)

Sunday, May 26 (Weekend)

June 2024

Friday, June 14 (Take a leave)

Saturday, June 15 (Weekend)

Sunday, June 16 (Weekend)

Monday, June 17: Bakri Eid

August 2024

Thursday, August 15: Independence Day

Friday, August 16 (Take a leave)

Saturday, August 17 (Weekend)

Sunday, August 18 (Weekend)

Monday, August 19: Raksha Bandhan (Restricted)

Friday, August 23 (take a leave)

Saturday, August 24 (Weekend)

Sunday, August 25 (Weekend)

Monday, August 26: Janmashthami

September 2024

Thursday, September 5: Onam (Restricted)

Friday, September 6: (take a leave)

Saturday, September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi (Weekend)

Sunday, September 8: Weekend

Saturday, September 14: Weekend

Sunday, September 15: Weekend

Monday, September 16: Eid Milad Un Nabi (Restricted)

October 2024

Friday, October 11: Maha Navmi (Restricted)

Saturday, October 12: Dussehra (Weekend)

Sunday, October 13 (Weekend)

Tuesday, October 29, Dhanteras (Optional)

Wednesday, October 30, (Take a leave)

Thursday, October 31, Choti Diwali (Optional)

November 2024

Friday, November 1: Diwali

Saturday, November 2 (Weekend)

Sunday, November 3: Bhai Dooj (Weekend)

Friday, November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Restricted)

Saturday, November 16 (Weekend)

Sunday, November 17 (Weekend)