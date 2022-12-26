Long weekend 2023: Check out the complete list to plan your trip

With the arrival of January, the year 2023 is about to begin. 2023 is not going to be very happy in terms of holidays. Actually, this year many of your holidays will be killed because public holidays are about to come on the weekend. Apart from this, long weekends will also come but will be slightly less than this year. So today we are telling you how many long weekends are going to come next year when you will be able to get more than two holidays at once. In such a situation, by looking at the list of long weekends, you can already guess how the coming year is going to be.
The year 2023 is almost here and it is time to plan for the holidays for the new year. Along with this, you can also plan when you can go on long holidays throughout the year. Here is the complete list of long weekends in 2023. So that you can take maximum advantage of the holidays in the new year and enjoy more.
December 31, 2022, Saturday, will be the last weekend of New Year's Eve.
January 2023
January 1, Sunday: New Year's Day
If you take a day off on 30 December 2022, then you can get a weekend off of 5 days if you take a holiday on Friday and 2 January.
January 14, Saturday: Lohri, Makar Sankranti
January 15, Sunday: Pongal
If you take leave on 13th (Friday) or 16th January (Monday), you can get 4 days off.
January 26, Thursday: Republic Day
January 28, Saturday
January 29, Sunday
If you take leave on Friday, January 27, you will get 4 days off.
February 2023
February 18, Saturday: Mahashivaratri
February 19, Sunday
If you take a day off on February 17 (Friday), then you can enjoy 3 days off in February as well.
March 2023
March 8, Wednesday - Holi
March 11, Saturday
March 12, Sunday
If you take leave on March 9 (Thursday) and March 10 (Friday), you can get five days off.
April 2023
April 4, Tuesday - Mahavir Jayanti
April 7, Friday - Good Friday
April 8, Saturday
April 9, Sunday
For a six-day long holiday, you will have to take leave on 5th April, Wednesday and 6th April, Thursday.
May 2023
May 5, Friday - Buddha Purnima
May 6, Saturday
May 7, Sunday
June-July 2023
June 17, Saturday
June 18, Sunday
June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra (may be a restricted holiday)
Take your leave on Monday, June 19, for a holiday of four days.
June 29, Thursday: Bakrid Eid
July 1, Saturday
July 2, Sunday
Take your leave on Friday, June 30.
August 2023
August 12, Saturday
August 13, Sunday
August 15, Tuesday - Independence Day
August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (restricted holiday)
On August 14, Monday, you will be able to take a five-day leave.
August 26, Saturday
August 27, Sunday
August 29, Tuesday: Onam (restricted holiday)
August 30, Wednesday - Raksha Bandhan
You can take leave on 28th August, Monday for five days leave.
September 2023
September 7, Thursday - Janmashtami (restricted holiday)
September 9, Saturday
September 10, Sunday
You can go on a four-day long vacation by taking Monday off on September 8.
September 16, Saturday
September 17, Sunday
September 19, Tuesday - Ganesh Chaturthi (restricted holiday)
On September 18, you can take four days off by taking Monday off.
October 2023
30 September, Saturday
October 1, Sunday
October 2, Monday - Gandhi Jayanti
October 21, Saturday
October 22, Sunday
October 24, Tuesday - Dussehra
You can take four days off by taking Monday, October 23 as a holiday.
November 2023
November 11, Saturday
November 12, Sunday – Diwali
November 13, Monday - Govardhan Puja (restricted holiday)
November 25, Saturday
November 26, Sunday
November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 2023
December 23, Saturday
December 24, Sunday
December 25, Monday - Christmas
You can enjoy the holiday long weekend on 22nd December, Friday.