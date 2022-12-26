Long weekend 2023: Check out the complete list to plan your trip

Representational image

With the arrival of January, the year 2023 is about to begin. 2023 is not going to be very happy in terms of holidays. Actually, this year many of your holidays will be killed because public holidays are about to come on the weekend. Apart from this, long weekends will also come but will be slightly less than this year. So today we are telling you how many long weekends are going to come next year when you will be able to get more than two holidays at once. In such a situation, by looking at the list of long weekends, you can already guess how the coming year is going to be.

The year 2023 is almost here and it is time to plan for the holidays for the new year. Along with this, you can also plan when you can go on long holidays throughout the year. Here is the complete list of long weekends in 2023. So that you can take maximum advantage of the holidays in the new year and enjoy more.

December 31, 2022, Saturday, will be the last weekend of New Year's Eve.

January 2023

January 1, Sunday: New Year's Day

If you take a day off on 30 December 2022, then you can get a weekend off of 5 days if you take a holiday on Friday and 2 January.

January 14, Saturday: Lohri, Makar Sankranti

January 15, Sunday: Pongal

If you take leave on 13th (Friday) or 16th January (Monday), you can get 4 days off.

January 26, Thursday: Republic Day

January 28, Saturday

January 29, Sunday

If you take leave on Friday, January 27, you will get 4 days off.

February 2023

February 18, Saturday: Mahashivaratri

February 19, Sunday

If you take a day off on February 17 (Friday), then you can enjoy 3 days off in February as well.

March 2023

March 8, Wednesday - Holi

March 11, Saturday

March 12, Sunday

If you take leave on March 9 (Thursday) and March 10 (Friday), you can get five days off.

April 2023

April 4, Tuesday - Mahavir Jayanti

April 7, Friday - Good Friday

April 8, Saturday

April 9, Sunday

For a six-day long holiday, you will have to take leave on 5th April, Wednesday and 6th April, Thursday.

May 2023

May 5, Friday - Buddha Purnima

May 6, Saturday

May 7, Sunday

June-July 2023

June 17, Saturday

June 18, Sunday

June 20, Tuesday: Rath Yatra (may be a restricted holiday)

Take your leave on Monday, June 19, for a holiday of four days.

June 29, Thursday: Bakrid Eid

July 1, Saturday

July 2, Sunday

Take your leave on Friday, June 30.

August 2023

August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

August 15, Tuesday - Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (restricted holiday)

On August 14, Monday, you will be able to take a five-day leave.

August 26, Saturday

August 27, Sunday

August 29, Tuesday: Onam (restricted holiday)

August 30, Wednesday - Raksha Bandhan

You can take leave on 28th August, Monday for five days leave.

September 2023

September 7, Thursday - Janmashtami (restricted holiday)

September 9, Saturday

September 10, Sunday

You can go on a four-day long vacation by taking Monday off on September 8.

September 16, Saturday

September 17, Sunday

September 19, Tuesday - Ganesh Chaturthi (restricted holiday)

On September 18, you can take four days off by taking Monday off.

October 2023

30 September, Saturday

October 1, Sunday

October 2, Monday - Gandhi Jayanti

October 21, Saturday

October 22, Sunday

October 24, Tuesday - Dussehra

You can take four days off by taking Monday, October 23 as a holiday.

November 2023

November 11, Saturday

November 12, Sunday – Diwali

November 13, Monday - Govardhan Puja (restricted holiday)

November 25, Saturday

November 26, Sunday

November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 2023

December 23, Saturday

December 24, Sunday

December 25, Monday - Christmas

You can enjoy the holiday long weekend on 22nd December, Friday.