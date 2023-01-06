Lohri 2023: When is Lohri? All you need to know about this auspicious festival

Representational image

A day before Makar Sankranti, the festival of Lohri is celebrated with pomp all over India. This festival is especially important in Panchab, Delhi, and Haryana. The festival of Lohri is celebrated at night.

The special thing is that according to beliefs, the night of Lohri is the longest night of the year, after that the days start getting longer and the nights shorter. The festival of Lohri is dedicated to agriculture, Sun God, Agni God and nature. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 14, 2023.

Lohri 2023 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Sun will enter Capricorn on January 14, 2023, at 8.21 pm, Makar Sankranti is on January 15 according to Udayatithi. In such a situation, a day before this, on January 14, 2023, the auspicious time for Lohri is 8.57 pm.

Longest night of the year

After Sun enters Capricorn, its direction changes from south to north. This is called Uttarayan from Dakshinayan. After Makar Sankranti, the sun starts moving towards the north. Due to this, gradually the days start getting longer and the nights shorter. At the same time, the brightness of the Sun starts increasing. This is the reason why Lohri, a day before Makar Sankranti, is considered to be the longest night of the year.

How is Lohri celebrated?

Lohri is especially a major festival of the Punjabi community. On this day, fire is given to the wood at the night and all the people revolve around it. Talking about the importance of Lohri, the traditional winter crop is harvested around this festival. On this day, thanksgiving is expressed to the Sun and Agni Dev for a good harvest by putting rewdi, sesame, jaggery, wheat earrings, rewdi in the fire.

It is believed that it brings wealth and happiness. Bhangra is performed by circumambulating the fire, and the festival of Lohri is celebrated by singing folk songs. In this festival of happiness, sweets are distributed to each other and wish for happiness and prosperity.