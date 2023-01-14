Lohri 2023: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, Samagri, and importance of this Punjabi festival

Lohri 2023

The festival of Lohri is celebrated before Makar Sankranti. This festival is mainly dedicated to agriculture. It is believed that when the crop is good, then this festival is celebrated with great pomp. Although it is celebrated by people of all religions all over the country, but the Sikh community celebrates this festival with great pomp.

On this day people congratulate each other and popcorn and jaggery are offered. By lighting a fire in a large area, people go around that fire and put popcorn and cereals on it.

Lohri 2023: Date and auspicious time

According to the Hindu calendar, Sun is going to transit in Capricorn on January 14 at 8.21 pm, so this year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15. On the other hand, the festival of Lohri will be celebrated on Saturday, January 14 this year.

The auspicious time of Lohri is at 8.57 pm. In this Muhurta, if you light a fire and go around it, then it will be auspicious for you. Lohri is mainly celebrated to mark the preparation of a new crop.

Lohri 2023: Importance

The importance of Lohri increases a lot because it is celebrated in the joy of getting ready for the new crop. It is believed that the effect of winter starts reducing with the fire of Lohri. From Lohri onwards, the days start getting longer and the nights start getting shorter.

The festival of Lohri becomes more special for those houses where a new bride has arrived or a child is born. In those houses, Lohri is celebrated with the whole family. It is a belief that one can get freedom from all sins by taking rounds around the fire of Lohri. From this day, grains start fluttering in the fields and the weather starts getting favorable. On this day Punjabi people dressed in new clothes and decorated perform folk dance, Bhangra with drums and women sing folk songs.

Lohri 2023: Puja vidhi

In the festival of Lohri, a fire is lit outside the house or in an open place and along with circumambulation of this sacred fire, sesame seeds, gajak, popcorn, peanuts etc. are offered in it. Special dishes are made in this festival, in which Gajak, peanuts, jaggery etc.

In the festival of Lohri, fire is given by collecting wood at one place and after that all the family members circumambulate around the fire. Blessings of happiness and prosperity are sought while circumambulating. People greet each other and forget their old enmity and hug each other. Revdi, Gajak, Pop Corn etc. are specially consumed on this day.