Lohri 2023: Places in Mumbai to enjoy lip-smacking fesitive Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken, Mutton Curry, Chole Kulche

The first festival for North India is here, and may the pious fire of Lohri would burn all the negativity and lighten up your life with hope and prosperity. Lohri night is usually celebrated with a bonfire, and people come together and pay regard to the almighty, the element of fire and Dhula Bhati.

After taking the rounds of the bonfire, there is a communal dinner where people, their families, and the locality feast on some delicious food. Lohri brings hope, prosperity and a strong sense of togetherness. So, let's make the festival of Lohri more special by taking your loved ones to some fabulous eateries, to enjoy some authentic Punjabi dishes.

1) Punjab Grill

Here's one spot that every Punjabi would like to rush. The famous family restaurant offers some lip-smacking soft and succulent Murgh Makhani, rich and creamy Dal Makhani, Paneer Tikka Multani, Kasundi Broccoli, Tawa Tiger Prawns and Kulhad Meat Curry to name a few.

Where: Phoneix Marketcity Kurla, Domestic Departure Vile Parle East, BKC, Lower Parel

Budget: Rs 2,800 for two

2) Glocal Junction

Enjoy the winter season by savouring some delicious Bhogichi Bhaji, Kale Chole, Bhindi Masala, and Panner Peshawari. The non-veg lovers can feats of Railway Mutton curry, Butter Chicken, and Special Chicken Biryani

Where: Malad, Andheri, and Worli

Budget: Rs. 2500 for two

3) Taftoon bar and kitchen restaurant

From delicious Gogli Rajma to Mochar Niramish Curry, Cholar Dal, and Dahi Butteyan Da Kebab, this restaurant will definitely satisfy your taste buds.

Where: BKC, Powai

Budget: Rs 3,000 for two

4) Centre Point Hotel

The chefs at Centre Point Hotel & Resort have specially curated the festive menu which is loaded with Makke Di Roti and Sarson Ka Saag, Chole Kulche, Murg Tikka Amritsari, Gucchi Pulao, Kadhi Pakoda, Rajma Chawal, and other traditional dishes are on the menu. The Non-vegetarian options include fish, chicken, mutton, and Bater Maseledaar. The desserts include Lassi, Kheer, and hot Gulaab Jamuns. The hotel has also created a festive atmosphere, with live music with dhol and Nagada beats provided.

Date: January 13, 2023

Where: CBD-Belapur, Navi Mumbai

Budget: Rs 3000 + taxes for two

