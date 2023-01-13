Lohri 2023: How to send Lohri stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp?

Representational image

Lohri is the biggest festival in Punjab and other Northern states of India. It is a celebration of the harvest season. People pay their gratitude to Lord Sun during this festival. It is believed that Lohri's night is the longest night of the year. According to the Hindu calendar, Lohri marks the end of winter on the last day of the Hindu month Poush and the beginning of Magha month.

According to the Gregorian calendar the festival, Lohri, will be celebrated on January 14 this year, according to Drik Panchang.

On the occasion of Lohri, you can also send greetings to your relatives and friends through WhatsApp. The sticker feature was added in 2019 for Meta's most popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. Through this feature, you can send your favorite stickers to your loved ones. Also, you can Lohri's special GIF.

The WhatsApp Stickers and GIF feature is very easy to use. You will be able to use this feature by following some easy steps to open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. This article will tell you how to download and send WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs.

How to download Lohri Stickers?

First of all, open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone.

After this, you go to an individual or group chat window.

Then you will see the option of emoji. Here you have to tap on “+”.

After that, you tap on “Get more stickers”.

It will redirect you to Google Play Store. Here you can search and download happy Lohri 2023 Stickers.

After downloading and installing the sticker pack, you will find it in the My Stickers section of the WhatsApp app.

Then you can send these stickers to your friends and family members by going to your chat window.

Keep in mind that if you have removed the sticker pack from your phone, then you will not see these sticker packs in the My Stickers section of WhatsApp.

How to send GIFs?

First, go to the chat box of the WhatsApp app and click on the emoji option.

Here you will get the option of a GIF.

Search Happy New Year in the search option given here.

Then you will get Lohri GIF, which you can send to your relatives and friends.