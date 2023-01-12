Lohri 2023: Significance, date, time, and legends around the festival

Know all about the festivate Lohri | Photo: PTI

Lohri is the biggest festival in Punjab and other Northern states of India. It is a celebration of the harvest season. People pay their gratitude to Lord Sun during this festival. It is believed that Lohri's night is the longest night of the year. According to the Hindu calendar, Lohri marks the end of winter on the last day of the Hindu month Poush and the beginning of Magha month.

According to the Gregorian calendar the festival, Lohri, will be celebrated on January 14 this year, according to Drik Panchang.

Lohri 2023: Date and time

Date: Lohri is on 14th January 2023

Time: Lohri Sankranti Moment on January 14, 2023 at 20:57

Lohri 2023: Stories

Story of Dulla Bhatti

During the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar, a robber named Dulla Bhatti lived in Punjab and robbed rich people. He also rescued poor girls who were being sold in exchange for money and got them married. The festival of Lohri is linked to Dulla Bhatti. His name is also mentioned in many songs of Lohri.

Krishna killed Lohita

Another folklore around Lohri is about the famous Hindu god 'Krishna'. As per legends, Kansa has sent a demon called Lohita to Gokul to kill Krishna. And Krishna kills the demon and to honour his victory, the villager celebrates Lohri.

Lord Shankar and Sati

Another story said, Sati, the daughter of King Daksha, immolated herself in the fire after being saddened by the insult of her husband Lord Shankar. This fire is lit in his memory only.