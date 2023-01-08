Lohri 2023: History and importance of this auspicious festival

Representational image

The festival of Lohri is celebrated on the last night of the month of Pausha according to the Hindu calendar. Lohri holds special significance for Sikhs. Its preparation starts a few days before the festival. It is customary to celebrate this festival especially at the end of autumn. In 2023, this festival will be celebrated on Sunday, January 13. Days start getting longer after Lohri itself, that means Magh month starts. This festival is celebrated all over the world. Although this festival is celebrated with great pomp in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Know how to celebrate Lohri

There is a tradition of singing Dulla Bhatti and other types of songs on Lohri from house to house, but these days this rarely happens.

Children go door-to-door to collect Lohri and they are not returned empty-handed. That's why they are given jaggery, groundnut, sesame, gajak or revdi.

Wood is collected from house to house throughout the day. Nowadays, instead of wood, money has also been given, from which wood is bought and brought and burnt in the evening at the intersection or in the open space around the houses.

Sesame seeds, jaggery and maize are offered as bhog in that fire.

Lohri is distributed to everyone by lighting a fire. There is also a period of dance and music. Men dance Bhangra and women Giddha.

Lohri stories

Story of Dulla Bhatti

During the time of Mughal King Akbar, a robber named Dulla Bhatti lived in Punjab who not only robbed rich people, but also rescued poor girls who were being sold in the market and got them married. The festival of Lohri is linked to Dulla Bhatti. His name is also mentioned in many songs of Lohri.

Krishna killed Lohita

According to another legend, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Kansa sent a demon named Lohita to Gokul to kill Shri Krishna, who was killed by Shri Krishna while playing. As a result of that incident, Lohri festival is celebrated.

Lord Shankar and Sati

According to another legend, Sati, the daughter of King Daksha, immolated herself in the fire after being saddened by the insult of her husband Lord Shankar. This fire is lit in his memory only.

Importance of Lohri

Lohri festival holds special significance for Punjabis. Lohri is specially congratulated in the house where a new marriage has taken place or a child has been born. The first Lohri of a newly bride or a child has great importance in the house. Married sisters and daughters are called home on this day. This festival is celebrated to protect and honor sisters and daughters.