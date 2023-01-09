Lohri 2023: From 'Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve' to 'Chadha de rang soniya ve'; songs that are perfect to groove on Lohri

Representational image

The festival of Lohri is celebrated not only in Punjab but in the whole country with pomp. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 13. On the occasion of Lohri, only brightness is visible everywhere. While girls and women perform Giddha, Bhangra is performed fiercely on the beat of Dhol. There are many songs on Lohri in the Punjabi industry and Bollywood too, which will make your Lohri party even bigger.

So, here are some of the famous Bollywood songs and Punjabi songs that will set your Lohri party on fire.

Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve

This track from the Bollywood film Veer Zara is based on the song Lohri. The song also features Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shahrukh, and Preity Zinta. On the occasion of Lohri, this song will increase the brightness of your celebration even more. This Bollywood song will be the best for your Lohri party.

Chadha De Rang Sonia Ve

The song 'Chadha De Rang' from Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol's film Yamla Pagla Deewana is also a great song for Lohri. If you want to dance with your partner at Lohri's party then this song is perfect.

Balle Balle Song

Jimmy Shergill and Neeru Bajwa's song Balle Balle is also enough to add charm to your Lohri party. Especially if someone is newly married, this song is very energetic for their first Lohri.

Masa Leya Punjabi Song

This Punjabi song 'Masa Leya' fits in well with the Lohri celebrations. Lohri is a festival of blessings of elders and the love of little ones and the lyrics of this song reflect the love of elders in the house towards the children. This song is great to celebrate Lohri with the whole family.