Lohri 2023: 5 traditional and delicious Lohri recipes you must try

Lohri 2023

The first and foremost festival in the first month of the year is Lohri, which is celebrated almost all over the country. Lohri is a festival of the new harvest, which is celebrated with great pomp, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Various dishes are made on this occasion. Any festival is incomplete without delicious dishes. Every festival in India has its own traditional dishes, like Gujiya in Holi and Sivaiya in Eid is made and eaten. Similarly, some traditional dishes are made on Lohri as well. This year Lohri is being celebrated on 14 January. On this festival, if you want to make a dish at home, then you can increase the taste of the festival with five types of dishes.

Also read: Happy Lohri 2023: 30 WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family

Here are the dishes that can be prepared quickly on the special occasion of Lohri.

Jaggery pudding

Jaggery dishes are consumed on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. So if you want to prepare sweets on Lohri then use jaggery instead of sugar. Delicious kheer made of jaggery and butter will taste more delicious on this occasion.

Sesame tikki

Sesame is beneficial for health and tilkut is consumed on Makar Sankranti and Lohri. There is also a tradition of eating sesame laddoos at this festival. But if you want to make some salty snacks of sesame, then you can easily prepare sesame tikki at home. The taste of hot sesame tikki will increase with green chutney.

peanut brittle

Jaggery and peanut chikki can also be easily prepared at home. It doesn't take much time and ingredients to make peanut chikki. It can be prepared with only peanuts, jaggery and ghee and can be stored and consumed for a long time.

Lentil rice porridge

The festival of Lohri is associated with the harvesting and sowing of new crops. That's why rice porridge is also consumed during this festival. Moong dal, chana dal or urad dal khichdi is made on Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Cornbread and greens

The festival of Lohri is specially celebrated in Punjab and Haryana. When it comes to the food of Punjab, first of all, the name maize bread and mustard greens come. Mustard greens also come into the market this season. In such a situation, you can make mustard greens and maize bread for lunch or dinner on Lohri.