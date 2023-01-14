Lohri 2023: 4 fashion tips for newlywed bride to steal the spotlight

Representational image

The festival of Lohri will be celebrated today and this festival gets even more special if there's a new member in the house. Whether it is a new daughter-in-law or a newborn baby. If this year is the first Lohri after your marriage and you want to look special, then you can follow the tips mentioned here. This festival is celebrated with great pomp and the new member is introduced to the rest of the relatives. On this day the new bride wears new clothes and does matching makeup. On Lohri, paranda is applied in the braid along with henna on the hands.

Clothes

You can choose nice and different clothes to look special at the festival of Lohri. You can wear a sharara suit, patilaya salwar suit or skirt and kurti on Lohri. It will give you a defiant look and you will look very beautiful in traditional clothes.

Jewellery

Wearing matching jewellery with your clothes adds to your look and it is very important that you choose it correctly. Oxidised jewellery is the trending fashion these days and it will look perfect if you wear a bright-colored suit. Also, try golden jewellery with a suit with golden work, which will also give you confidence with the dress.

Hairstyle

If you like to wear maang tika, then make a simple hairstyle accordingly. Apart from this, if you like open hair, then try curly or straight hair, which will give a different look to your face. The fashion and trend of Paranda are quite in Punjab, so if you want a perfect look on Lohri, apply Paranda to your hair.

Makeup

Hairstyle, dress and jewellery look good only when your makeup is perfect. For perfect makeup, you should choose a good base and look for bold eye makeup. If you like light lipstick, then definitely try nude shades as it brings a glow to your face. Also, complete your look by highlighting the cheekbones with the help of a blusher.