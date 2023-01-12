Lohri 2023: Wishes, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp messages to wish your loved ones happy Lohri

File photo

The festival of Lohri will be celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti with pomp all over India. This festival is especially important in Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana. The festival of Lohri is celebrated at night.

Lohri marks the commencement of the harvest season. The festival is also celebrated to pay respects for making harvest possible. The Lohri night is considered the longest night of the year, thus it is also known as the winter solstice.

Happy Lohri 2023: So here we are with some Lohri wishes you can send your family on WhatsApp or Facebook or other social media platforms.

1. May you be free from all your stress and sorrows in the Lohri fire, and welcome the best days of your life, while enjoying Til and Gur. Wishing your family a very amiable Lohri.

2. May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all the misery of your life, bring you love, joy and prosperity

3. Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ke saath.

4. May this festival, fill your heart with fervency and ecstasy.

5. Makai vargi kurkuri, te gur vargi mithi... ehLohri tenu te parivar nu rakhe sadah layi sukhi.

6. Din hove khushi da, saal hove taraki da... Parivar de tere rab rakhe mehar di nazar, mubarak hove tenu din Lohri da

7. Ganne ke rass se chinni ki boori, phir usse bani meethi-meethi revari. Sab mil ke khaye til ke saath, taki khushi se mannaye Lohri ki paavan raat.

8. Aawaz lagai kisi ne, bola khawaab laaya hu. Aabaad raho aap sadha, yeh dua laaya hu. Kehte hai log mujhe sandesha, aapko Lohri ki mubarakbaad dene aaya hu

9. May the pious occasion of Lohri fill your life with prosperity and heart with real joy.

10. Loh ki aag aapke balaiye le jaaye, gur aur til aapke zindagi se kadvahat le jaaye, door ho agar apno se... toh yehi dua ki Lohri ke raat aapko apne ke paas le jaaye.