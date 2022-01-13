Lohri 2022: Best WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook festive wishes for your family

Lo aa gayi Lohri ve, bana lo jodi ve. Kalaiyan koi yu thamo, na jaave jodi ve. The festival of Lohri marks the beginning of festive times. People come together and they celebrate happiness by lighting a bonfire, paying respect to agni for the past year and praying for a blissful future.

However, owing to these critical times of restrictions, we might not have such a huge gathering or big festival vibe. But we can still keep up the spirit, and connect with our loved ones. Thanks to the technology, we can also send them a few nice lines at the festival.

So here we are with some unique, apt Lohri wishes you can send your family on WhatsApp or Facebook or Instagram.

1. May you be free from all your stress and sorrows in the Lohri fire, and welcome the best days of your life, while enjoying Til and Gur. Wishing your family a very amiable Lohri.

2. May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all the misery of your life, bring you love, joy and prosperity

3. Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ke saath.

4. May this festival, fill your heart with fervency and ecstasy.

5. Makai vargi kurkuri, te gur vargi mithi... ehLohri tenu te parivar nu rakhe sadah layi sukhi.

6. Din hove khushi da, saal hove taraki da... Parivar de tere rab rakhe mehar di nazar, mubarak hove tenu din Lohri da

7. Ganne ke rass se chinni ki boori, phir usse bani meethi-meethi revari. Sab mil ke khaye til ke saath, taki khushi se mannaye Lohri ki paavan raat.

8. Aawaz lagai kisi ne, bola khawaab laaya hu. Aabaad raho aap sadha, yeh dua laaya hu. Kehte hai log mujhe sandesha, aapko Lohri ki mubarakbaad dene aaya hu

9. May the pious occasion of Lohri fill your life with prosperity and heart with real joy.

10. Loh ki aag aapke balaiye le jaaye, gur aur til aapke zindagi se kadvahat le jaaye, door ho agar apno se... toh yehi dua ki Lohri ke raat aapko apne ke paas le jaaye.