List of superfood for improved eye health as per Ayurveda

Representational image

With working from home and online classes, our screen time has increased a lot. The pandemic has digitized everything but it has also taken a toll on the eyes. In such a situation, it is most important to exercise to improve eyesight, wear glasses while watching the screen and get regular eye check-ups done. With the right kind of food and drink, you can keep eye problems away. Ayurveda experts recommend including many healthy foods in the diet for eye care.

Also read: Suffering from vision loss? Four best tips to maintain eye health

List of foods to improve eyesight

Triphala powder

Mixing an equal quantity of Triphala powder with ghee and honey and consuming it at night is very good for the health of the eyes.

Gooseberry

Amla is rich in Vitamin C. Vitamin C plays an important role in maintaining retinal cells and promoting healthy capillaries.

Rock salt

Rock salt is the only salt which is good for the eyes. That's why using more rock salt in cooking improves eyesight.

Raisin

Polyphenolic phytonutrients present in raisins get rid of free radicals. These help in improving eyesight.

Almond

Almonds contain Vitamin E. This superfood not only sharpens your brain but it is also beneficial for your eyes. Studies have shown that Vitamin E helps slow down macular degeneration, which keeps the eyes healthy.

Turmeric

Turmeric is very beneficial for your eyes. It contains curcumin element. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming this can also prevent the problem of dry eyes.

Honey

To keep the eyes healthy and to increase the light, you should consume honey daily. It is a natural sweetener. It not only keeps you healthy but also improves your eyesight.

Saffron

Saffron is one of the most expensive spices. It is used in dishes made on many special occasions. You can consume it in 2 to 3 days. It is rich in iron. It purifies your blood and also increases the blood cells of the body. Apart from this, it keeps you healthy.