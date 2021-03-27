Lisa Haydon gears up to welcome third child, flaunts bare baby bump in bikini, pic inside

Lisa Haydon on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to drop some gorgeous photos of herself flaunting her baby bump in rust coloured bikini. Sharing pictures from her relaxing day at the beach, Lisa showed off her "beach bod 2021" in great style and confidence.

Alongside one of the two photos, Lisa wrote, "Beach bod 2021." In the picture, Lisa can be seeing lazying around, enjoying some beach time sporting a bandeau bikini top with matching strappy bottoms. She teamed the outfit with a jute hat that went perfectly with the beach setting.

Take a look at the picture here:

Lisa is an active social media user and keeps her fans updated about her life and whereabouts.

The 34-year-old actor had announced her pregnancy via a video on Instagram on February 8. She captioned the post saying, "#3 Coming this June."

This is Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani's third child together. The actress has two sons, Zach and Leo, and she recently announced that she is gearing up to welcome a baby girl in June.

Lisa and Dino, son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating. On the work front, her last film was Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016 after which she also hosted the reality show 'Top Model India' in 2018.