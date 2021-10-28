'Lingerie or mangalsutra ad?': Sabyasachi receives massive backlash over latest campaign

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy after his new campaign did not go down well with social media users. Sabyasachi was mercilessly trolled after pictures of his new jewellery ad campaign featuring a mangalsutra line, The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra, went viral on Wednesday.

Titled 'Intimate Fine Jewellery', Sabyasachi's ad campaign featured the heterosexual and same-sex couples showcasing the mangalsutra line posing in a rather, as some netizens would say, 'disappointing' way. And since some models were seen clad in intimate apparel, netizens raised objections and expressed their sheer disappointment at seeing the campaign.

The official Instagram page of Sabyasachi released the series of pictures from the ad campaign on Wednesday. Soon after, netizens took to the comments and expressed their anger, resentment and displeasure on seeing the ad. While a section of users called out the ad as pathetic, others claimed that the ad is an attack on Hindu culture and hurts religious sentiments.

"My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined," commented an internet user. "Does showing so much skin justify ‘Intimate jewellery’?" asked a social media user. "there is no other way to show jewellery really shameful for him never ever buy," wrote another. "No other way to show 'Mangalsutra' ? What are u actually selling #Sabyasachi? Matlab kuch bhi!!!!! This is not done," wrote a displeased netizen. "Is this mangalsutra ad or b grade ad ? How dare you take Hindu sentiments and beliefs into granted . You are doing cheap gimmicks in the name of freedom of expression and creativity," commented an angry netizen.

A section of netizens even called Sabyasachi for demeaning something as scared as as mangalsutra by selling it as a piece of intimate jewellery. A user even went onto claim that Sabysachi was promoting nudity and obscenity. "Really sabyasachi?? What's wrong with u these days, Who sell Mangalsutra like this. If u have guts sell burkha, tabij in this manners?? Stop Hindu discremation #Sabyasachi (sic)," a user tweeted. "This is shameful Act @sabya_mukherjee You are selling the Mangal sutra by promoting nudity & obscene content with a hashtag #intimatefinejewellerybysabyasachi This is intentional hurting of Hindu sentiments Delete this post ASAP," tweeted a netizen.

Previously, Sabyasachi stoked a controversy when he had collaborated with fast-fashion brand H&M, after having himself been a promoter of slow, ethically produced fashion. Sabyasachi had issued a public apology after receiving massive backlash over his ill-received collection.

As for the controversy over mangalsutra ad campaign, Sabyasachi is yet to make a statement.