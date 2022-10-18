Can lifestyle choices lead to obesity and male infertility? here's what expert says

Photo: Pixabay

Lifestyle factors play an important role in a couple’s fertility, and obesity can reduce the chances of conceiving for both men and women. The ideal BMI (Body Mass Index) is in the range of 20 to 25 kg/m2. It is a ratio of weight to body surface area. A BMI between 25 and 30 kg/m2 is considered the overweight range, and men with a BMI above 30 kg/m2 are considered obese.

Semen parameters in men with high BMI are poorer than they are for men in the normal BMI range. This can be seen in the form of reduced sperm counts and motility, and also a higher sperm DNA fragmentation index. This in turn reduces their chances of successfully fertilising the woman’s egg and leading to a pregnancy, whether naturally or by assisted techniques such as IUI (intrauterine insemination) or IVF (in vitro fertilization). The chances of miscarriage are also higher, once the pregnancy takes place.

Ways in which obesity can affect fertility in men:

The fat deposits can increase the body temperature, especially around the scrotum. The testes need a low temperature in order to produce good-quality sperm, that is why they hang outside the body as the core temperature inside the body is higher. As weight increases, the testes are subjected to more warmth, which can affect the quantity and quality of sperm being produced.

Obesity also leads to hormonal imbalance. Obese men are more likely to have higher estrogen levels and lower levels of sperm-producing hormones such as inhibin B and androgens. These hormonal disruptions affect sperm production.

These changes can mess with the sperm count, sperm concentration and the sperm’s ability to swim well, as per studies.

Take charge of your health

Sometimes addressing fertility challenges starts with getting to a healthy weight. Lifestyle changes and targeting a healthy BMI is beneficial for both men and women to improve their overall health and also their chances of conceiving. When patients lose weight by eating a healthy diet and exercising, they improve their chances of conceiving. In fact, many couples can conceive quite quickly after the man lowers his BMI from an unhealthy level. This is also true for the female partner.

Losing weight is a simple concept, but in practice, it’s not always easy. If dietary modifications and exercise have not helped make much of a difference, it is advisable to consult a professional nutritionist or fitness trainer to make sure you are going about it the right way. For morbidly obese men (BMI over 40 kg/m2), another option is bariatric surgery.

This may be required if diet and exercise have not worked, or if there are concomitant metabolic disorders such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Authored by: Dr Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai