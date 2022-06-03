LGBTQ Pride Month 2022: Know history of 1969 Stonewall Riots, significance of rainbow flag

File photo

The entire globe comes together to celebrate Pride Month every year during the entirety of the month of June, making it one of the most significant gay and civil rights movements in the entire world. Just like every month, the Pride Month 2022 kicked off on June 1 and will continue till June 30.

Pride Month is celebrated with great enthusiasm and vigour in many countries, when the entire LGBTQ community comes together and waves their vibrant flag, and carries out parades and different events to celebrate their lifestyle, and remember the struggles of the gay community.

Pride Month is observed every year and its origin dates back to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising which happened in Manhattan, United States. The Stonewall Uprising was a tipping point for the LGBTQ community and is honoured every year since.

History of Pride Month

The first pride month was celebrated over 50 years ago in the United States after the Manhattan Police raided a gay bar in New York on the pretext of them not having a liquor license. As many as 13 people from the LGBTQ community were arrested and harassed by the police, according to reports.

Unlike before, this time the gay community stood up to fight back against the injustices happening to them. An uprising by the LGBTQ community was held across the country against the raids inside the Stonewall Inn, and the movement came to be known as the Stonewall riots.

The first pride parade happened in June 1970, on the first anniversary of the Stonewall riots. People from the LGBTQ community came together to fight for their rights and remember the riots that help them become a part of society.

Significance of the rainbow flag

One of the most prominent parts of the LGBTQ pride month celebrations is the rainbow flag, which represents the entire community. The rainbow flag was designed back in 1978, when openly gay politician Harvey Milk wanted a symbol to unite the community.

Taking inspiration from the stripes of the American flag, the rainbow flag was designed with the purpose of including every colour – signifying acceptance of all groups and communities. Apart from the rainbow flag, there are also several different flags for different communities, like the transgender flag or the pansexual flag.

