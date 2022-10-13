This pair of Levi's jeans sold for over Rs 62 lakh, here's why

Photo: Screengrab (Instagram/ goldenstatevtg)

Pair of Levi's jeans from the 1800s was sold at USD 76,000 (Over 62,00,000 in Indian rupees) at an auction in New Mexico. The buyer, however, had to pay USD 87,400 with a buyers premium factored in. Kyle Haupet, a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego, bought the pair of jeans at an auction on October 1.

Haupert while talking to the Wall Street Journal said, "I'm still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them." The pair of jeans were sold by Zip Stevenson, the owner of the vintage clothing company Denim Doctors.

Haupert even shared a video of the auction and a photo of the pair of jeans with the caption "These speak for themselves."

This pair is one of the oldest known Levi's from the gold rush era, and the holy grail of vintage denim collection, according to the auction listing.

