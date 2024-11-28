Aditi’s red silk lehenga is rich in color and texture, making it perfect for a winter wedding.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s bridal look has set a new standard for winter weddings. Her red silk lehenga with delicate zardozi work is the perfect inspiration for brides looking to stand out in the colder months.

Aditi’s red silk lehenga is rich in color and texture, making it perfect for a winter wedding. Red is a warm and classic color that works well in winter, while silk gives the outfit a soft shine. For a winter wedding, silk and satin fabrics are great choices as they keep you warm and still look stunning.

Full-Sleeve Blouse:

Aditi chose a high-neck, full-sleeve blouse to go with her lehenga. This style is not only trendy but also practical for winter weddings. Full-sleeve blouses are elegant and provide extra warmth, making them a perfect choice for colder weather. It’s a great way to stay stylish and comfortable during the wedding celebrations.

Simple Makeup with a Bold Red Lehenga:

For makeup, Aditi kept it simple with neutral tones to match the boldness of her red lehenga. A soft base with light blush and a nude or soft pink lip gives a fresh and timeless bridal look. You can also add a bit more definition to the eyes or lips if you prefer a bolder makeup look.

Jewellery:

Aditi’s jewellery added a lot of depth to her look. She wore a maatha-patti with polki diamonds and green stones, which gave a traditional touch to her modern bridal style. Her ruby-studded jhumkas and a choker-cum-haar with crescent motifs added more drama without taking away from the simplicity of her lehenga. A beautiful toi-et-moi engagement ring and a crescent-shaped polki ring completed her jewellery look. For your wedding, you can choose similar pieces — mix traditional and modern jewellery to complement the richness of your lehenga.