“Less is more”, says founder of Altair, Janki Desai behind the massive success of her event designing company

Perfect weddings are more than a memory of a lifetime. After all, it is one historic day in the lives of the bride and the groom. Behind making the event a signifying experience, there are larger than life elements that come into the picture. One such pivotal role played in such events is of the event designers.

In simple words, the decor and ambience of a place say it all, whether it is a grand event or a low-key celebration. Paying attention to detail, the decor of any event can transpose you to a world of dreams. Fulfilling the requirements of clients, Janki Desai’s event designing company ‘Altair’ has given elegance a new meaning. The bespoke event design company based in Mumbai has often added surreal elements with imagination and unique concepts. With a team of highly skilled and creative professionals, ‘Altair’ has designed magnificent styles, thus making a place for itself as one of the most vouched names among other wedding and event decorators. If a theme-based wedding is what you are looking at, this event company is undeniably your mecca. With an exclusive style, the karigars or artisans at ‘Altair’ are known to bring dreams into reality. Right from destination weddings to multi-scale and high-profile celebrated weddings, the decor company is one of the few names that takes style and elegance hand in hand. With a clientele all over India and abroad, ‘Altair’ without any iota of doubt is a dominating name in the market. Not so long ago, but this event designing company was established in 2016, and since then, it has designed and curated different functions and luxury brand events.

Moreover, the creative director shared some insights on how she took the company to the pinnacle in the past five years. “I have always believed in the concept of less is more. With a minimalist approach, the efforts of my team are more effective towards the overall output. For designing any event, we understand the venue first. Half the things are done by understanding the place. Our work is to add the additional elements like fancy lights, flowers, textiles, reception decor, buffet area, sitting area or any other decor elements for that matter.” Besides this, the event designer credits the efforts of her team members who have taken the company to newer heights. Amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, ‘Altair’ has taken a backseat with designing larger events like before. However, even during these challenging times, the company has managed to curate and execute some of the finest events including low-key weddings and luxury brand events. Till now, ‘Altair’ has offered premium decoration services to some of the finest destinations in the world including Mumbai, Goa, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jaipur, Surat, Bangalore, Jaisalmer, Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat and Vietnam. With the situation getting normal in the near future, Janki Desai is hopeful that her company will once again weave its magic by offering some of the best design and decoration services to its clients.

