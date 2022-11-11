Lesbian couple Payal and Yashvika get married, say they are struggling for acceptance in society

Picture: Youtube

Two girls named Payal and Yashvika have got married. The love story of this Indian lesbian couple is floating on social media. The couple says that their relationship is as valid as any normal relationship. However, they still have to struggle for their acceptance in society.

Talking to a YouTube channel, Yashvika says that I had proposed to Payal directly for marriage. Neither did I say I love you nor any other formality. According to Yashvika, if love is seen from the point of view of love, then you will see only love. All you need is to change your perspective.

Yashvika told that she met Payal in 2017 on Tiktok. After this, both of them started chatting daily. From chat, it went to talk call and then to video call. Eventually, they made a plan to meet.

Yashvika says that once Payal stopped seeing her messages on WhatsApp. Payal started ignoring her. On this Yashvika said angrily either talk to me or block me. After which Payal blocked Yashvika. But after 6 months, Payal realized her mistake and contacted Yashvika on her behalf.

Payal says that within 6 months I had realized that life was not going to be spent alone. After this, in 2018, they met for the first time. After a few days of the meeting, they started dating each other.

Payal used to work in Ludhiana, while Yashvika used to work in Nainital. They used to go to each other's city to meet every month. This went on for about two years. But when Corona entered in 2020, they decided to stay together in lockdown. During this, they also decided to disclose their relationship with their respective families.

Payal's family accepted their relationship easily, but Yashvika had to struggle a bit to convince her parents. Yashvika says that when I told the family about Payal, they said that you marry a boy and keep Payal in it too. Then Yashvika clarified that she wants to marry Payal only.

They got married in October 2022. The couple also started their own YouTube channel, where they started sharing daily stories related to their life. He has shared his videos on YouTube from marriage to celebrating Karva Chauth. Gradually their channel came into the limelight and the couple shifted from Ludhiana to Mumbai. Actually, the couple was afraid that there should be no problem there.

Yashvika says that some of her close friends had come to her wedding. Payal wore a sherwani at the wedding, while Yashvika wore a lehenga. Their marriage took place according to Hindu customs. Although this marriage is not valid in India yet, the couple hopes that soon it will be recognized and that society will accept them too. Yashvika and Payal say that people should respect our feelings.