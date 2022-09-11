3 tricks to learn anything faster

Ways to learn anything faster.

We all have gone through a situation, where we have struggled to remember something or have had difficulties in memorising them.

Here are the top 3 ways, through which you can concentrate and learn things faster.

1. The sleep sandwich- imagine you have an important presentation and only one day to prepare. This is the reason why scientists recommend the sleep sandwich instead of one long study. In the session, you should study, sleep and then study some more. The sleep sandwich is an excellent way to learn faster because sleep helps you retain more information. In fact, storing memories is one of the most important functions of a good night's sleep while your conscious goes to bed, your unconscious is actively storing all kinds of stuff in your long-term memory. But when you pull an all-nighter, you're preventing your brain from actually learning and retaining those memories, not to mention you're hurting your brain's overall performance. Tiredness leaves your brain feeling foggy slow and unproductive. So come on, don't bother studying until 4:00 in the morning. If you need to squeeze in some last-minute learning, study for a few hours and get a good night's sleep.

2. Weaving subjects- in 2008 a group of researchers discovered something counterintuitive about learning. You'll learn something faster by studying something else. In this study, researchers ask people to identify certain artists based on six of their paintings. half of the participants saw each artist’s paintings and blocks while the other half saw their paintings all scrambled together. Who do you think retained more information? The scrambled group performed significantly better because interweaving different styles and subjects help solidify new information in your memory.

3. Chewing gum- Some people chew gum to freshen their breath, others just like that minty fruity taste. But did you know that chewing gum could help your brain learn faster? Studies found that chewing gum has kinds of cognitive benefits. For starters, people who chew gum tend to be more alert and experience less stress. This was first discovered by a 2011 study which had people take a number of quizzes in a distracting environment. Under normal circumstances, the chaotic testing room would have thrown people off, it was designed to create anxiety and significantly lower their productivity. But even in that distracting environment, people who were chewing gum stayed more focused and produced less stress-related hormones in others. Chewing gums can help you stay calm and help them concentrate. But a 2009 study discovered that the act of chewing makes you more vigilant and it lengthens your attention span. In 2015, another group showed that chewing gum helps you stay happy and motivated