Lavanya Tripathi engagement attire decoded, price, designer of Banarasi saree revealed

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi took over the internet with love as they exchanged rings and embarked on their eternal journey. Varun and Lavanya were married on June 9, 2023, in an intimate ceremony. As they posed alongside each other mushily, the much-in-love couple turned heads with their camaraderie and appeared like a match made in heaven. The newlywed pair looked gorgeous on their wedding day, carrying their separate engagement outfits gracefully.

Pictures from Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony have gone viral, leaving the world in amazement. We could see the couple radiating elegance in the photos because they wore traditional clothes. Lavanya Tripathi, dressed in a lime-green saree, looked dreamy. Varun was dressed in an ivory-colored embroidered kurta-pyjama.

Without a doubt, Lavanya Tripathi's look for her engagement ceremony made jaws drop and everyone in awe of her. Lavanya chose a Banarasi saree from the shelves of famous designer Anita Dongre for her engagement ceremony. With its eye-catching hue and golden floral designs and elegant embroidered borders, the six yards of perfect grace was enough to spread dream-like magic. We have now obtained the price of the saree that Lavanya wore to her engagement ceremony after conducting some research. The lime-green Banarasi saree costs a whooping Rs. 75,000.

On her special day, Lavanya Tripathi chose to wear a statement polki choker with her exclusive saree. She accessorised her choker with stud earrings and bangles that matched. Lavanya chose a dewy base with sparkly eyeshadow, glossy lips, flushed cheeks, and accentuated cheekbones for her makeup. Her classic style was completed by a dishevelled bun. Her pure desi beauty was enhanced by a bindi on her forehead and a garja on her bun.