American journalist Lauren Sanchez, who is Jeff Bezos' wife-to-be, was spotted in Venice, Italy for her wedding to the Amazon founder. But what caught our attention was the black clutch Sanchez carried to Venice. The 55-year-old bride chose a signature sleek black barrel-shaped clutch bag from the Indian cool luxury brand, Ahizoka By Brahma.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos will get married in a lavish Venetian wedding ceremony on June 27, 2025.

Lauren Sanchez loves this Indian cool luxury brand

Lauren Sanchez carried the Ahizoka signature Lilian bag with her to Venice. The black satin clutch bag is the signature barrel-shaped piece from the cool luxury brand founded by Namrata Karad.

Namrata founded Ahizoka By Brahma, an artisanal accessory brand, ten years ago. The idea behind their brand was to create timeless accessories that exude discreet luxury without the hassle of loud logos or billboards.

In a LinkedIn post, Varun Karad, Namrata Karad's husband and founder of renewable energy start-up Red, wrote: "I rarely post about fashion, but today I must.

My wife Namrata founded Ahikoza by Brahma, a luxury handbag label, 10 years ago - with a bold vision: create timeless pieces that embody discreet luxury. No loud logos, no billboards. Just beauty, quality and quiet power. Their bags have been worn by some of the most iconic names in Bollywood, Hollywood and the fashion world. But today? Something extraordinary happened.

Lauren Sanchez-fiancee of the world's richest man-carried Ahikoza. Think about it: the person who can afford anything in the world chose this bag. That's what true luxury is like - it doesn't need explaining. It resonates with those who understand. Most people haven't heard of Ahikoza. That's because it's not made for most people was. But as Namrata's husband, I have seen the artistry and perseverance hidden behind each piece of art - and today, I couldn't be more proud."

Bezos-Sanchez wedding in Venice

All eyes are on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and American journalist Lauren Sanchez as they get married in Venice. For years Venice has been a favourite wedding destination for the rich and famous - the last big celebrity wedding in the city was that of George and Amal Clooney .

All eyes will be on the Italian city this weekend as Jeff Bezos, the world's third-richest man, prepares for his lavish wedding to Sanchez.

