Reem Shaikh at 23: Net worth, BMW car collection and journey from child artist to TV star

Reem Shaikh, who began acting at just six, now lives a lavish life at 23. From hit TV shows to owning a luxury BMW worth Rs 60 lakh, she has built remarkable wealth. Her net worth is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, making her one of TV’s youngest and richest stars.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Reem Shaikh at 23: Net worth, BMW car collection and journey from child artist to TV star
Reem Shaikh, one of India’s most popular young stars on television, has been in the limelight since childhood. Known for her versatility, charm, and dedication, she has transformed from a child actor into a leading face of Hindi TV shows. Today, she enjoys a lavish lifestyle, making headlines not only for her acting but also for her luxury purchases and impressive net worth.

Early career

Reem Shaikh began her acting career at the tender age of six, with her debut in the TV serial Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. Since then, she has appeared in popular shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, winning over fans with her powerful performances. To balance her rising career, she shifted from regular schooling to homeschooling, dedicating herself fully to acting.

Lavish lifestyle

At just 23, Reem has already built a reputation for her stylish and luxurious lifestyle. Recently, she gifted herself a BMW X1, worth around Rs 50–60 lakh, joining the league of young TV stars who own premium cars. Her glamorous lifestyle, travel diaries, and social media presence reflect her success and growing influence.

Net worth

Reem Shaikh’s net worth has been the subject of considerable discussion. According to the Primesworld report, her worth as of 2025 is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore. Despite the wide range, it’s clear that Reem has achieved remarkable financial success at a young age.

From starting her career at just six years old to becoming one of television’s most sought-after actresses, Reem Shaikh’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. With her talent, dedication, and growing popularity, she continues to shine both on screen and in her personal life. At 23, she not only enjoys a luxurious lifestyle but also stands as a role model for young aspirants in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs Season 2 grand finale: Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra lift the winner's trophy, beat season's favourites Aly Goni, Reem Shaikh

