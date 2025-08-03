Last Sawan Somwar 2025: Know the date, Jalabhishek muhurat, puja vidhi and more

BIG tension for India as Pakistan, Iran major trade goal nearly 2 years after cross-border conflict?
The holy month of Sawan, also known as Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, will end on August 9. Devotees of Lord Shiva have already observed three Sawan Somvar. Tomorrow, August 4, the last Somvar of Sawan will be observed. According to the Drik Panchang, "All the Mondays or Somvar falling in the month of Shravan are considered extremely auspicious for fasting and are called Shravan Somvar or Sawan Somvar Vrat. Many devotees observe sixteen Somvar or Solah Somvar Vrat from the first Monday of the month of Sawan."
Since it is the last Monday of the month, its spiritual significance increases even more. It is believed that offering water on the Shivling with true devotion pleases Lord Shiva and one receives his blessings.
Rare yoga is being formed on the last Monday of Sawan
This year, the last Monday of Sawan falls on August 4, 2025. On this day, along with Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, there will be a wonderful combination of Brahma and Indra Yoga. Devotees can worship at any time of the day, although Brahma Muhurta is considered especially auspicious for worship.
Jalabhishek time
According to the Drik Panchang, Brahma Muhurta for Jalabhishek on the last Monday of Sawan will be from 4:20 am to 5:02 am. Abhijeet Muhurta: 2 pm to 3:36 pm.
Amrit Kaal: 5:47 pm to 7:34 pm.
Puja rituals
On the last Monday of Sawan, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and take a pledge to keep a fast for the whole day. Install idols of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. Perform Abhishek of Shivling with Gangajal and Panchamrit (sacred mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar). Offer Belpatra, sandalwood, rice, dhatura, flowers, fruits and sweets. Light a ghee lamp, recite Shiv Chalisa and listen to Sawan Somvar Vrat Katha. End the puja with an aarti and ask Lord Shiva for forgiveness for any mistakes made during the puja.
Special practices for the last Monday
Performing Rudrabhishek on the last Monday of Sawan is considered extremely beneficial. It removes negative energies and pacifies Graha Doshas (astrological imbalances). Take 108 Belpatra on this day, apply white sandalwood on each and offer it to the Shivling. It is said that doing so relieves life's problems and brings divine grace.
Disclaimer: This article is based on popular beliefs. Times NowDNA India is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of the information and facts given here.